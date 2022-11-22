Hulu New Releases: The Dark Knight Trilogy, Love Island US Seasons 1-3, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022

December is a big gift giving holiday, with everyone trying to figure out what to give and what they’d like to receive themselves. If you really think about it, the monthly unveiling of schedules for streaming services is kind of like the same thing. Anyone with a Hulu subscription can relate to the excitement of a new month of entertainment, especially when shows such as Letterkenny and movie favorites like the Final Destination Movies and The Dark Knight Trilogy are arriving.

If you’d like to check out Hulu’s November 2022 new releases , you can catch what you may have missed in this still active month. Otherwise, prepare to step slightly ahead into the future, as we look at the December 2022 lineup that’ll close out the year for Hulu’s library.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

New On Hulu The Week Of December 1: The Final Destination Movies, Liar Liar, And More

Feel like you’ve been getting too comfortable driving behind a logging truck lately? It’s ok, it happens to the best of us; which is why it’s probably a good idea that Final Destination 2 , which has inspired many a viral video warning against such things, is coming online.

Though if you need something to bring you down from the adrenaline high of watching young people cheat death, there’s always the Jim Carrey classic Liar Liar. 25 years later, the pen is still blue, and that scene is still hysterical.

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7 - 12/1/22

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED) - 12/1/22

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/1/22

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/1/22

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13 - 12/1/22

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30 - 12/1/22

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/1/22

A Chance for Christmas (2021) - 12/1/22

Anger Management (2003) - 12/1/22

Awakenings (1990) - 12/1/22

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006) - 12/1/22

Barney's Version (2010) - 12/1/22

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) - 12/1/22

Being Julia (2004) - 12/1/22

Brothers (2009) - 12/1/22

Christine (1983) - 12/1/22

The Da Vinci Code (2006) - 12/1/22

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006) - 12/1/22

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) - 12/1/22

Epic Movie (2007) - 12/1/22

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) - 12/1/22

Final Destination (2000) - 12/1/22

Final Destination 2 (2003) - 12/1/22

Final Destination 3 (2006) - 12/1/22

The Final Destination (2009) - 12/1/22

Final Destination 5 (2011) - 12/1/22

Good Kids (2016) - 12/1/22

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022) - 12/1/22

Hancock (2008) - 12/1/22

The Happening (2008) - 12/1/22

I, Frankenstein (2014) - 12/1/22

I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022) - 12/1/22

Liar, Liar (1997) - 12/1/22

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004) - 12/1/22

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) - 12/1/22

Marmaduke (2010) - 12/1/22

Never Back Down (2008) - 12/1/22

Only You (1994) - 12/1/22

Pathfinder (2005) - 12/1/22

Picture Perfect (1997) - 12/1/22

Pulling Strings (2013) - 12/1/22

The Rider (2018) - 12/1/22

Rio (2011) - 12/1/22

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002) - 12/1/22

The Scout (1994) - 12/1/22

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010) - 12/1/22

This Christmas (2007) - 12/1/22

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997) - 12/1/22

Wall Street (1987) - 12/1/22

White Men Can't Jump (1992) - 12/1/22

Witless Protection (2008) - 12/1/22

Darby and the Dead (2022) - 12/2/22

American Carnage (2021) - 12/2/22

Gone in the Night (2022) - 12/2/22

Huda's Salon (2021) - 12/3/22

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

New On Hulu The Week Of December 4: The Night House, It’s A Wonderful Binge, And More

What would the holiday season be without scary ghost stories? You definitely owe it to yourself to watch The Night House, as what we know about Hellraiser suggests that fans of the streamer’s reimagining of that horror classic will be right at home with this terrifying tale.

Also, for fans of the satirical comedy The Binge, you’re about to get another round of vice fueled madness. This time, a holiday flare added to the mix with It’s A Wonderful Binge. But don’t worry, it still looks as gleefully twisted as the last one!

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 12/5/22

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes - 12/5/22

Connect: Complete Season 1 - 12/7/22

The Night House (2020) - 12/8/22

Proximity (2020) - 12/8/22

It's A Wonderful Binge (2022) - 12/9/22

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4 - 12/9/22

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere - 12/9/22

Fate of a Sport (2022) - 12/9/22

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022) - 12/9/22

White Elephant (2022) - 12/9/22

Offseason (2021) - 12/10/22

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

New On Hulu The Week Of December 11: The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, A Very Backstreet Holiday, And More

Sometimes, you need to spend the holidays with some favorites from the past. This week’s debuts more than cover that front, as a ton of Christopher Nolan movies are being added, with Dunkirk, Insomnia, and The Dark Knight Trilogy being added.

Yes, that includes everyone’s favorite mind bender Inception , whose ending still puzzles folks to this very day. For something more festive, A Very Backstreet Holiday will be delivering the cheer with, surprise surprise, the Backstreet Boys!

Retrograde (2022) - 12/11/22

Rogue (2020) - 12/11/22

Batman Begins (2005) - 12/12/22

Blackfish (2013) - 12/12/22

Dunkirk (2017) - 12/12/22

Inception (2010) - 12/12/22

Insomnia (2002) - 12/12/22

The Dark Knight (2008) - 12/12/22

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - 12/12/22

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1 - 12/13/22

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series - 12/14/22

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere - 12/15/22

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special - 12/15/22

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special - 12/15/22

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/15/22

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11 - 12/15/22

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special - 12/15/22

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/15/22

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3 - 12/15/22\

Freddie Mercury: Special - 12/15/22

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/15/22

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3 - 12/15/22

Guns N' Roses: Special - 12/15/22

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/15/22

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8 - 12/15/22

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14 - 12/15/22

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2 - 12/15/22

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special - 12/15/22

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special - 12/15/22

Third Reich: The Fall: Special - 12/15/22

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1 - 12/15/22

360 (2011) - 12/15/22

Life Partners (2014) - 12/15/22

Collide (2022) - 12/16/22

I Love My Dad (2022) - 12/16/22

New On Hulu The Week Of December 11: The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, A Very Backstreet Holiday, And More 8.8/10 91% Watch at GooglePlay (opens in new tab) Watch at Apple TV (opens in new tab) Watch at Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: AMC)

New On Hulu The Week Of December 18: Fear The Walking Dead Complete Season 7, Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa, And More

Here we have another week where it’s time to play everyone’s favorite game: family programming! For those of you looking to keep an eye on where Santa’s flying on Christmas Eve, ABC News will be providing that information for you and your family to enjoy.

However, once the kids are asleep, you could binge as much of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season as you want. Or, if you’re able, you could blast through those episodes in the days leading up to holidays. Your choice, really.

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021) - 12/18/22

Paranoia (2013) - 12/19/22

The Torch (2022) - 12/19/22

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021) - 12/19/22

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7 - 12/20/22

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7- 12/20/22

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere - 12/21/22

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) - 12/21/22

Mack + Rita (2022) - 12/23/22

Sharp Stick (2022) - 12/23/22

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream - 12/24/22

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere - 12/24/22

The Hummingbird Project (2018) - 12/24/22

(Image credit: Hulu)

New On Hulu The Week Of December 25: Letterkenny Complete Season 11, The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, And More

If you’re a fan of the Disney Parks experience, but can’t make it to the Christmas Day celebration, fear not! You’ll be able to livestream The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in the comfort of your own living room, taking in the absolute beauty of Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s holiday decorations !

For those of you celebrating other holidays, or just looking for something outside of the holly jolly spirit, both Blade Runner films and Season 11 of Letterkenny will both be available this same week. Pitter patter, bye bye Santa.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream - 12/25/22

Mfkz (2018) - 12/25/22

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11 - 12/26/22

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) - 12/26/22

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) - 12/26/22

Last Looks (2021) - 12/26/22

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED) - 12/27/22

Delia’s Gone (2022) - 12/30/22

Into the Deep (2022) - 12/30/22

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020) - 12/30/22

Enough Said (2013) - 12/31/22

Runner Runner (2013) - 12/31/22

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream - 12/31/22

2022 is ending with a lot of amazing finds on Hulu (opens in new tab), and it’s all going to debut throughout the month of December. Trust us when we tell you, this is a list you’re going to want to check twice, as titles are subject to change and availability.

So keep tabs on this collection of entertaining delights, as you never know what could or will move. That’s all for now, but check back in this time next month, when we see what the first movies and TV shows of Hulu’s January 2023 schedule happen to be.