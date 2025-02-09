Katy Perry Is Being Replaced On American Idol. How Does It ‘Feel’ To Hand The Torch To Carrie Underwood?

Katy Perry served as a judge on American Idol since ABC rebooted the canceled Fox series in 2018. But, after six seasons of bringing her playful personality to the judging panel, a creative two truths and a lie post led to the pop singer revealing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Season 22 would be her last. Perry has since been replaced by Carrie Underwood. Ahead of Season 23's premiere amid the 2025 TV schedule, the “Teenage Dream” singer talks about being succeeded by Underwood.

The ABC-era American Idol judges have brought a balance of honest critiques mixed in with fun and humorous takes. When it coms to the upcoming Season 23, Carrie Underwood should shake things up alongside current judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Katy Perry -- who left the show to focus on her new music and other endeavors -- leaves big shoes to fill. However, as Perry explained to People, she's not all that worried about how Underwood will do:

She was born on that show. I think she knows how to steer it. She actually truly knows... What it feels like to be in their shoes. We could only metaphorically feel that as judges.

The “Firework” singer is absolutely right. If you look back on Carrie Underwood’s American Idol audition from Season 4, you can tell she was meant for the show. There's a reason she's still one of the Idol's most famous contestants, who, years ago, was fresh-faced 21-year-old and wowed the judge. She memorably booked her trip to Hollywood once she sang her beautiful rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which showcased her powerful vocals.

As Katy Perry pointed out, the “Before He Cheats” singer knows how it feels to be a contestant, which would allow her to empathize with any nervous contestants going through the process. I have a feeling Carrie Underwood will be able to recognize star talent in the same way that Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson saw something in her. Perry also said this:

As artists, we've been in some sort of their shoes, but she has lived every single day. So I think she's going to have a lot to offer anyone that's willing to listen.

While she expressed her hope that rapper Jelly Roll would replace her, Katy Perry also listed the ideal qualities her replacement should have. She noted that said person should be “fearless,” honest, and “a little polarizing.” I'd say that the "Jesus, Take The Wheel" singer ticks all of those boxes and more.

The veteran pop star isn’t the only one who's given their blessing. Lionel Richie understood the decision to have Carrie Underwood on board, especially given her background on the reality competition series. Richie also mentioned that Underwood is “not someone we have to get used to.” Former judge Keith Urban gave a “heck yes” to Underwood joining, and American Idol veteran Simon Cowell weighed in with positive thoughts as well. When it comes to question of whether Idol stars are happy with Underwood's hiring, it would seem the ayes have it.

With Katy Perry happily passing the judge's torch to Carrie Underwood, I can’t wait to see what she'll bring to the table. With the new judge’s philosophy being centered around the importance of blending kindness with honesty, I have a feeling the long-running series will be in good hands. Don’t miss the award-winning singer’s debut on the judges panel for American Idol’s 23rd season, which premieres on March 9th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will streamable with Hulu subscription the next day.