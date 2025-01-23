2025 Oscars: The Full List Of Academy Award Nominees

With the bulk of the 2025 movie schedule still ahead of us, it's time to look back into the recent past to give top honors to the best of the best movies of 2024. (Coincidentally, or not, here's CinemaBlend's own Top 25 films of the year.) That's right, we're talking about an entertainment staple that's nearly a century old now: the Academy Awards.

Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang took the stage with Saturday Night co-star Rachel Sennot on January 23 to announce this year's full list of nominees for the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony, and we've rounded up the whole lineup of talents whose hard work and dedication have been honored by Oscar voters. This year's telecast, which joins a bunch of other upcoming award shows, will air on ABC on March 2, 2025.

WIthout further ado, let's check out who stood out in all the big categories below, and. how many of them echo this year's Golden Globes winners.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emlia Pérez

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Directing

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez - Jaque Audiard

Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Original Screenplay

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 - Mortiz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Makeup And Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Original Song

"El Mal' - Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

"The Journey" - The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

"Like A Bird" - Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

"Mi Camino" - Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

"Never Too Late" - Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)

Original Score

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked - John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D'Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yucki

Congratulations to all the future winners, and here's hoping everyone can breathe a little easier now that the noms are out there and all the FYC campaigning can start to fade away.

Don't forget to check out the live 97th annual Academy Awards telecast on Sunday, March 2, on ABC and with a Hulu subscription.