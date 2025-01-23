2025 Oscars: The Full List Of Academy Award Nominees
Congrats to all the hopefuls!
With the bulk of the 2025 movie schedule still ahead of us, it's time to look back into the recent past to give top honors to the best of the best movies of 2024. (Coincidentally, or not, here's CinemaBlend's own Top 25 films of the year.) That's right, we're talking about an entertainment staple that's nearly a century old now: the Academy Awards.
Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang took the stage with Saturday Night co-star Rachel Sennot on January 23 to announce this year's full list of nominees for the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony, and we've rounded up the whole lineup of talents whose hard work and dedication have been honored by Oscar voters. This year's telecast, which joins a bunch of other upcoming award shows, will air on ABC on March 2, 2025.
WIthout further ado, let's check out who stood out in all the big categories below, and. how many of them echo this year's Golden Globes winners.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emlia Pérez
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Directing
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave - Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez - Jaque Audiard
Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 - Mortiz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Makeup And Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Original Song
"El Mal' - Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)
"The Journey" - The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
"Like A Bird" - Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
"Mi Camino" - Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
"Never Too Late" - Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)
Original Score
The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez - Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked - John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup D'Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here
The Girl With The Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yucki
Congratulations to all the future winners, and here's hoping everyone can breathe a little easier now that the noms are out there and all the FYC campaigning can start to fade away.
Don't forget to check out the live 97th annual Academy Awards telecast on Sunday, March 2, on ABC and with a Hulu subscription.
