I'm Geeking Out Over Orlando Bloom And Elijah Wood Reuniting (But It's Not For Lord Of The Rings)

Lord of the Rings fans have been blessed once again. We are fixing to get a highly anticipated reunion, and no, it’s not another virtual reunion . The cast started the year celebrating The Fellowship of the Ring’s 25th anniversary, and now two of them are coming together for something new. So, do you know what this means? I’m already geeking out over Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood reuniting (but, and this is the important part, it’s not for Lord of the Rings).

No rings are involved in the two’s next project. They have been confirmed to be joining the cast of The Gentlemen Season 3. It is not yet known what roles they’ll be playing. However, I have a feeling they're going to be nothing like Legolas and Frodo. Deadline teased the news, along with a premise for the upcoming season that will be led by Theo James and Kaya Scodelario:

In Season 3, Eddie (James) and Susie (Scodelario) embark upon their most audacious project yet: building a casino in the Middle East. But with danger lurking around every corner, has the Duke’s unchecked ambition finally gone too far?

A lot has happened since The Gentlemen began, and I'm excited to see how the world evolves with Season 3, which has already begun filming in the U.K. and Morocco. The setting is also expanding to the Middle East, which should make for an interesting turn of events for the characters. I’m already feeling fans trying to guess who Wood and Bloom are going to be playing, and I can't wait to see their theories.

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Honestly, I just hope the LOTR alums get to share a storyline in The Gentlemen, because they didn't really do that much together in the fantasy franchise...Frodo doesn't even say Legolas' name.

Anyway, let's get back to what we do know about Season 3 of The Gentlemen. It began filming this month, on the heels of Season 2 premiering on the 2026 TV schedule in September.

Theo James, Ray Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Benjamin Clementine, and Maya Jama are all returning.

Sadly, two stars have stepped away from the show, though. Daniel Ings won’t be back as Freddy, with his explanation for the decision being: “I see it as closure for the character in a way.” Additionally, the series is sidestepping another potential reunion. Robert Carlyle has been included in the casting news for Season 3. However, at the same time, Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly not returning for the new season. Unfortunately, for Once Upon a Time fans, this means we’re likely not going to see the two interact.

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