The New LOTR Is Heavily Under Wraps, But Jamie Dornan Just Made Two Big Admissions

I've been keeping a close eye on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, especially since I learned that Joaquin Phoenix's Joker helped shape the approach to Gollum's story. The idea of Andy Serkis returning to Middle-earth as both Gollum and director has me pretty excited, too. With The Hunt for Gollum headed for the 2027 movie schedule , Warner Bros. has kept much of the upcoming film under wraps, but Jamie Dornan just shared two interesting updates. One involves a surprisingly emotional reaction to joining the franchise, and the other gives us a better idea of how far along the production might be.

Dornan, who is taking over the role of Aragorn from Viggo Mortensen, recently spoke with ET about joining the beloved fantasy franchise. The actor was asked how he reacted when he learned he'd landed the part, and apparently, playing one of Middle-earth's most recognizable characters was enough to bring him to tears. As he put it:

I cried. I actually cried. It's like a dream. It's an absolute dream.

I can't say I blame him. Aragorn is one of those characters I have trouble imagining anybody else playing, largely because Mortensen was so good in Peter Jackson's original trilogy. From his introduction as the mysterious Strider in The Fellowship of the Ring to his coronation in The Return of the King, it's a pretty incredible performance to follow.

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Dornan understands that, too. He told the outlet that joining the franchise was an honor, particularly given how much he admires Mortensen's work. He also previously told L'Officiel that he feels pressure stepping into the role but has no intention of trying to outdo his predecessor. Which, frankly, sounds like the right attitude. I wouldn't want to compete with Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn, either.

The filmmakers also have a good reason for introducing a different actor. The Hunt for Gollum takes place before the original trilogy, when Aragorn was still wandering Middle-earth as Strider. The story follows Gandalf as he sends the ranger to track down Gollum before the creature can reveal what he knows about the One Ring. Elijah Wood previously described the upcoming movie as a side quest , explaining that it expands on events Tolkien established in his books.

Now, Jamie Dornan's other admission might be even more interesting for fans eagerly awaiting the movie. During the same interview, he revealed that his work on the production is already finished:

I finished like three weeks ago. It was an incredible experience, and I hope people welcome our story.

That's a pretty significant update. Filming officially began in New Zealand in July, and we've already seen a few behind-the-scenes glimpses, including photos of the production's return to the Shire . Now we know that Dornan, who has a substantial role in the movie, completed his scenes roughly three weeks before speaking to the outlet.

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This doesn't necessarily mean the entire production is complete. As we know, productions don't always wrap the entire cast at the same time, and Warner Bros. hasn't confirmed that principal photography is complete. Still, with a December 2027 release date, I imagine plenty of editing and visual effects work is already underway.

The cast and production crew still undoubtedly have their hands full. Serkis is returning as Gollum, while Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and Lee Pace are also reprising their respective roles. The new cast includes Kate Winslet, Leo Woodall and Anya Taylor-Joy, who previously told CinemaBlend that joining the franchise was a childhood dream come true. Between her excitement and Dornan's emotional reaction, it sounds like the newcomers understand how much this world means to fans.

The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters December 17, 2027. We still don't know much about the film, but hearing how much the role means to Dornan makes me a little more excited to see his take on Aragorn.