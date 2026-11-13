Why Stepping Back Into His Hobbit Feet For LOTR’s Hunt For Gollum Was ‘Surprising’ For Elijah Wood
We can't wait to reunite with Frodo in Middle-earth.
Elijah Wood, of course, famously starred in three of The Lord of the Rings movies, so you’d think returning to play Frodo Baggins would be something like going home. Wood can’t gush enough about getting to be in Hunt for Gollum, but it turns out reprising the role came with its own surprises for the actor as well.
The Hunt for Gollum is on the 2027 movie schedule for the holiday season, and the production recently wrapped filming in New Zealand. Here’s what Wood had to say about returning to play the beloved Hobbit:
The first Lord of the Rings movie came out back in 2001, making the movie franchise 25 years old this year. While it might have felt like no time had passed for the actor when he returned to The Shire, being back on set, he realized that these films have inspired an entire generation of fans. As he added to Deadline:
To be honest, I’m a little surprised that Wood didn’t think about this. I imagine he’s being approached all the time by people who love The Lord of the Rings movies and want to tell him about it. But apparently being on set with a whole new group of crew members really put things into perspective, as he also said this about the experience:
Wow, it sounds like it was really something special for the original Lord of the Rings actor.
Elijah Wood returns to the franchise alongside Andy Serkis, who will star as Gollum and is the feature's director, Ian McKellen, who will play Gandalf again and Lee Pace, who is back as Thranduil.
Also, Jamie Dornan is taking over the role of Aragorn, which he recently said he “cried” over when he got the part. Anya Taylor-Joy is playing an elf, because of course she is, and both Kate Winslet and Leo Woodall have been cast in key roles, too.
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Elijah Wood has called The Hunt for Gollum “a side quest” in The Lord of the Rings universe since it’s not directly based on any of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels. You can check out the first look at the movie that Serkis revealed during production below:
In the video, you can catch a first glimpse of the back of Elijah Wood’s Frodo opening a door. I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling all warm and fuzzy thinking about seeing Frodo again, and it sounds like there were a lot of positive feelings for the actor while he was back in New Zealand making the movie. Its release date, December 17, 2027, can’t come soon enough!
While we wait, we can look forward to seeing Elijah Wood in the final season of Yellowjackets, which premieres on November 20. And the Lord of the Rings TV series, Rings of Power, just premiered its first batch of episodes this week, with more on the way for the next two Wednesdays over on Amazon Prime.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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