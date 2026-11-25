For months, some fan favorites and newcomers alike at Warner Bros., New Line, Weta and even Hobbiton have been prepping for a brand new Lord of the Rings movie. Lips have been pretty tightly sealed about the new Hunt for Gollum project beyond the fact it’s set during the time shortly before the Fellowship of the Ring and will feature Andy Serkis both as director and Gollum himself. Returning cast members include Ian McKellen, Lee Pace and Elijah Wood stepping back into those Hobbit feet . Oh, and Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall will provide some additional eye candy. (And good acting too, credit where credit is due!)

It’s hard to believe The Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum has already wrapped. The movie picked up principle photography in July of this year, and has been quietly chugging along for months, but it still feels like yesterday it was getting off the ground. This morning, Andy Serkis and co. revealed the movie has wrapped in a new post that has me champing at the bit to see what’s next.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum | That’s a wrap! Well, almost. - YouTube Watch On

The news comes just a few weeks after Jamie Dornan admitted he’d wrapped his own portion of the movie. (There may have been some crying involved .) For his part, Andy Serkis has shared his return in the mo-cap suit , and now we've gotten a taste at Gollum's return in this funny wrap video.

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To note, I’m not the only one impressed by Serkis donning the mo-cap suit at 62 , either.

Warner Bros. revealed the new franchise film will be returning to the Shire back in September, a fact I can also confirm thanks to a lovely visit to the set of the movie and Hobbiton, courtesy of the studio. The movie shot for several days on location in the real-life version of the Shire on the Alexander Farm before heading to the soundstage in New Zealand, and the end result should be nothing short of epic, but that will also mean there’s plenty to do in post ahead. The movie itself isn’t scheduled to hit theaters for over a year, but I’ll take any tidbit I can get in the meantime.

It’s been a great holiday season for Lord of the Rings fans already. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped its final two episodes for Season 3 this week, and Season 4 was announced! Now, we know the upcoming 2027 movie release is ready to go into post-production. It's a big week, but December 17th, 2027 couldn’t come soon enough.