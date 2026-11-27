I can still hardly believe a new Lord of the Rings movie is coming down the pipeline. Directed by Andy Serkis, the Aragorn road trip journey The Hunt for Gollum is already filming with the director also back in the mo-cap suit, and we got some first look set photos earlier this year. Now, as the movie continues to come together ahead of its 2027 movie release, franchise OG Orlando Bloom talks his own legacy in the franchise.

Orlando Bloom was a relative unknown when he was cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. He’d done some acting – fans in the UK might remember him from Midsomer Murders – but he was yet to be the Orlando Bloom of LOTR and Pirates of the Caribbean fame. It was the Peter Jackson movies that propelled him forth, and he told EW that when he looks on that time in the early aughts, it’s like a time capsule for the actor.

It’s like a moment in time. For me, it’s like a capsule. It was a gift to go back and do something like The Hobbit.

We’d actually spoken to Bloom when he was recast as Legolas in The Hobbit trilogy and asked him how he felt about getting to return to the world a second time. He told CinemaBlend it was “sheer joy, ” although there were some practical concerns about having aged a decade since the original LOTR films.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

It was sheer joy. It was also a little bit of, "Oh, my word." This is ten years later, I'm ten years older and how's this all going to work? I quite literally was like, 'Can I just try on my old costume just for posterity of it all?' It was amazing that Pete [Jackson] was back at the helm of this movie, and it was amazing that I got a call to say, 'We would love you to be a part of the film.'

They did bridge that gap, and Bloom looked great in The Hobbit movies. I think it’s very interesting the new movie The Hunt for Gollum will also be bringing another elf back a decade later once more with Lee Pace reprising Thranduil (Legolas' father), so while elves live on and on, the humans behind the movies face some practical challenges. Still, Bloom believes it's a privilege to be a part of Tolkien's story (and recent his words echo newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy's feelings as well.)

I also just love that world. I think people, Tolkien’s world is so magical, it’s such an interesting and it’s kind of so relevant. It’s never not going to be relevant. It’s an unbelievable piece of literature.

There's no indication right now Orlando Bloom will be back on set for another round, though he does have his own LOTR reunion coming in a different project. Regardless, given the timeline of the movie, which plays out just before The Fellowship of the Ring, the elven world will once again be a part of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum. The legacy that Orlando Bloom helped created should live on in this new movie, and I, for one, can't wait to see what that looks like.

The Lord of The Rings: The Hunt for Gollum hits theaters on December 17th, 2027.