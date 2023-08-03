Lizzo Responds To Shocking Allegations In Lawsuit Filed Against Her By Former Dancers

Over the past few years, Lizzo has become a global superstar, thanks to her thriving career as a pop star, as well as her documentary and acting in projects like The Mandalorian and Hustlers. But she's involved in her own controversy now, as former dancers accused Lizzo of inappropriate behavior and filed a lawsuit. And after a few days, she's offered her own official response.

Three different dancers are involved in the lawsuit against Lizzo, alleging sexual harassment, weight shaming, and more. A number of reported incidents were cited, the contents of which shocked fans. The chatter has gotten loud enough that Lizzo posted on Instagram, calling the allegations "as unbelievable as they sound." Check it out below:

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) A photo posted by on

There you have it. Lizzo has denied the various reports going around about her behavior, and the incidents alleged in the viral lawsuit. It remains to be seen how things shake up within the legal system, but she's taking the time to share her perspective and thank her supporters. And interestingly enough, she left the comments section open, where plenty of people are sounding off about the controversy.

Lizzo shared this message on Instagram to her 13.4 million followers on Instagram. She maintains that the allegations against her are false, and claiming that it was actually the former dancers' behavior that was out of line. Although she says she's not looking for sympathy or to be seen as a victim.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Lizzo's statement also addresses any statements made about her professionalism. She admits to being a perfectionist and making tough calls, but denies that she ever tried to make anyone feel uncomfortable. We'll have to see if her accusers respond to this latest update.

This statement stands in juxtaposition to the picture painted by the accusers who are associated with the lawsuit against Lizzo. The suit against her and her production company was filed on August 1st by three dancers, who claimed she created a hostile working environment. There were specific incidents alleged, including a night at a strip club where Lizzo's dancers were encouraged to touch and interact with nude performers. Some claimed that they were weight-shamed by the pop star, which sounds like the opposite of her music's messaging and her public persona as a whole. And as such, these allegations quickly circulated online.

Indeed, Lizzo's music has championed body positivity over the years. Her documentary also featured her telling her backup dancers to take up space, despite what society might have told them. Her feel-good music, paired with her talent as a musician and penchant for nerd culture like Lord of the Rings made her into a beloved public figure. It remains to be seen how this legal situation ultimately shakes out, but the allegations are quite serious.