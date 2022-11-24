Love, Lizzo: How To Watch And Other Things To Know About The Documentary

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name, Lizzo, has taken the world by storm the past few years with multiple award-winning albums, appearances on Saturday Night Live, and her Love is Blind predictions. Now, the rapper/singer/flutist, who is up for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, is showing her fans and critics what life has been like for her behind the scenes in the new documentary, Love, Lizzo.

If you have yet to hear about the new music documentary but still want to check it out, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re about to break down everything you need to know. Let’s start off with how you can watch Love, Lizzo streaming.

How To Watch Love, Lizzo Streaming

If you want to watch what could very well be one of the best music documentaries in some time, all you need is a couple of hours and an HBO Max subscription. The latest in a long line of original documentaries from the streaming service, Love, Lizzo premiered on the service on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and it’s safe to say the artists’ countless fans are thankful for it.

Stream Love, Lizzo on HBO Max starting November 24th. (opens in new tab)

Love, Lizzo Details The Meteoric Rise Of The Trailblazing Performer

Lizzo, with her multiple Grammys, Primetime Emmy Award, and certified gold records, is one of the most recognizable entertainers on the world stage right now, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout Love, Lizzo, longtime fans and newcomers alike will get to see how the talented and hardworking artist became a household name following a meteoric rise to the top of the charts.

Lizzo Gets Candid About Her Life And Career

In the Love, Lizzo trailer, the performer gets candid about everything that brought her to this point in her career, saying that no one has any idea of how close she was to not making the dream happen. She later admits that she wrote pop songs as a young girl, but didn’t have confidence in her voice, a voice that she would eventually find after years of dedication and hard work on her craft. What would life be like for Chris Evans if Lizzo had never found her voice and became an international sensation?

In addition to all the footage of Lizzo shot specifically for the documentary, the new HBO Max special also includes home videos of the singer, both as an adult and a young girl working on her craft. Also included is concert footage from some of Lizzo's electric live performances.

Acclaimed Documentarian Doug Pray Directs

Love, Lizzo is directed by Doug Pray, the Emmy Award-winning documentarian who has received acclaim for directing films like Art & Copy, Hype!, Scratch, and Surfwise. Gray also executive produced and wrote the 2017 HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones, the Grammy Award-winning multipart music documentary about the careers of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, as well as the creative partnership they formed before founding the Beats brand.

Love, Lizzo is available to stream on HBO Max staring November 24th. After watching it, make sure to check out some of the other great music documentaries on HBO Max.