Lizzo And Her Recorder Took A Trip To The Shire To Pay Homage To Lord Of The Rings, And It's Utterly Delightful

Few movie franchises have been quite as monumental as the Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson’s trilogy made billions of dollars and won countless awards, and is that rare adaptation that even diehard fans of the books tend to love. And we can apparently count Lizzo among those serious fans, as she recently visited the Shire and put together some amazing TikToks of her time there.

The set for the Shire that was recreated for the Hobbit movies was left standing after production was completed, and so it still exists as a tourist attraction in New Zealand. Lizzo appears to have made a trip there and had quite the Tolkien experience, as she dressed as an elf, complete with prosthetic ears, and calling herself “Lizzolas. ” And then she performed the movie’s classic Shire theme on her recorder. The result is beautiful.

That music and that place go together so well, that watching Lizzo play the piece on her recorder while standing in the doorway of the Baggins house is magic, one can be easily transported to the fantasy world created in the movies just by hearing it. I’m ready for the entire album of Lizzo performing the music of the Lord of the Rings on a recorder. It would be amazing.

Lizzo posted two other TikTok videos, making her own Lord of the Rings trilogy. One shows her walking through the Shire at dusk, and a third shows her getting her makeup on for the other videos. It’s all quite lovely and something that fans of Lizzo, The Lord of the Rings, and especially both, are sure to enjoy.

The comments on the video are beyond positive. Just about everybody responding to the clip is doing so in all caps because they think this is simply incredible. And that’s not that surprising. Lizzo has a massive fan base and is one of the more unique pop stars around. The fact that Lizzo has made the fact that she can play the flute and the recorder part of her pop music is certainly something we don’t see elsewhere.

Lizzo’s command performance at the Shire follows her supporting role in a Season 3 episode of The Mandalorian, which only goes to confirm that Lizzo is a massive nerd. While not everybody loved the fact that Lizzo was in Star Wars, most people were very supportive of her because she was known to be a fan. With new Lord of the Rings movies in development, maybe we'll see her appear there as well. She’s now part of Star Wars and she’s celebrating The Lord of the Rings. Before long I expect Lizzo will have made her presence felt in every major geek franchise, and that’s really not a bad thing.