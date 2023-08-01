Lizzo Is Being Sued By Her Ex Dancers From Amazon Series For Alleged Sexual Harassment, Assault And More

Lizzo has emerged as one of the premier musicians of this generation, as she’s racked up hit singles and a number of major accolades to go along with them. She’s also been steadily dipping her toes into TV and film and has appeared in some high-profile productions. A major feather in her cap has been the reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which began streaming for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in 2022. Now, however, several former dancers featured on that show are filing suit against the songstress. And they’re suing for alleged sexual harassment, assault and more.

Three dancers filed a lawsuit early Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Deadline. The plaintiffs in question have been identified as Noelle Rodriguez, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams. Overall, the ladies are claiming that the Grammy winner created a “hostile work environment." The “Truth Hurts” singer – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson was named in the suit alongside the head of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, and Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. A portion of the filing reads:

As the headlining act of ‘The Special Tour’ it was clear that Lizzo was the ultimate decision-making authority and supervisor of Plaintiffs. Additionally, as dance cast captain, Ms. Quigley also held a supervisory role within the production. At no point did anyone from BGBT management nor Lizzo’s step in to put an end to this inappropriate behavior. Accordingly, Defendants are strictly liable for Lizzo’s and Ms. Quigley’s harassing behavior.

The ladies claim they were subjected to body shaming and forced to attend and participate in sex shows while on tour. The suit also mentions a purported case of “false imprisonment” and alleges that criticism was aimed at a person’s virginity. Additionally, the plaintiffs claim Shrilene Quigley attempted to impose her religious beliefs on dancers. The suit further describes an “excruciating” situation that purportedly saw the women auditioning for their own jobs after being accused of drinking on the job. Said situation allegedly resulted in the women being put on “soft hold” retainers.

Discrimination claims have also been levelled at the show’s management team, which is said to be all-white. Black members of the dance team were referred to with unflattering descriptors like “lazy,” “snarky” and “unprofessional.” Per the suit, those adjectives weren’t used to describe non-Black members of the group.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premiered in March 2022 and centers on a group of women who compete for the chance to become a dancer for the titular entertainer. The first season -- which was made up of eight episodes -- was praised, with critics and audiences making note of the body positive messages exuded by the star and others throughout. The show earned six nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmys and won three, including Outstanding Competition Program.

This latest development arrives as the performer’s notoriety continues to rise, thanks to her music and media appearances. She recently landed guest-starring roles in shows like The Mandalorian and The Simpsons, which was announced in an on-brand way.

Lizzo herself has not directly responded to the allegations, as of this writing. This situation is just developing, and time will tell whether either side will provide further clarity regarding what allegedly happened amid production.