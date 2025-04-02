Reps For LeBron James, Jay-Z And More Respond After Diddy Accuser Claims The Stars Watched Him Get Abused At Party

While P. Diddy is facing several federal charges as he awaits trial, the embattled hip hop mogul is also at the center of more than a few lawsuits. Diddy’s legal team responded to the numerous suits – which involve claims of sexual assault, sex-trafficking and more – and denied the claims on behalf of their client. Now, someone else is suing the Grammy winner, who was arrested in New York back in September 2024. Jay-Z, LeBron James and other stars were mentioned in the suit and, now, their teams are issuing statements.

What Is Diddy Being Accused Of In This Latest Lawsuit?

The plaintiff in this particular case is Manzaro Joseph, who apparently crossed paths with Diddy – whose real name is Sean Combs – at a birthday celebration for the rapper’s son, King Combs. In the suit, which was obtained by TMZ, it was alleged Joseph also was drugged and “transported against his will” to the party, which was apparently held at Miami's Star Island in April 2015. Joseph also claims that at some point during the affair, he was paraded around while wearing a thong bikini bottom and black, leather mask.

Also, Manzaro Joseph claimed that early on during the event, he was dragged into the back entrance of a mansion owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Gloria supposedly asked that an ambulance be called after she saw Joseph in a “drug-induced stupor.” After Emilio allegedly waved off his wife’s concerns and moved with her to another area, Joseph supposedly was taken through a hallway, where he saw LeBron James. Per the suit, James – who was allegedly in a bath towel – saw Joseph and asked that something be done about him.

During the night, former porn star Adria English allegedly led Joseph to a spacious area in Diddy’s mansion, where he purportedly regained consciousness. It was there that he allegedly saw Jay-Z with wife Beyoncé, who asked, “Why is this half-naked white man with a cock mask standing here in front of me?” One of Diddy’s associates supposedly said that they were teaching Joseph a lesson regarding what happens to “snitches.”

Several defendants are named in the lawsuit, including Brendan Paul – an alleged drug mule of Diddy’s as well as Emilio Estefan and Adria English (who filed a sex-trafficking suit against Diddy in 2024). Manzaro Joseph is reportedly suing on the grounds of human trafficking and, in the aftermath of his filing, several reps are speaking.

How Did The Representatives Respond To The Latest Lawsuit Involving Sean Combs?

In a statement shared with TMZ, Brendan Paul’s lawyer, Brian Bieber, said the claims against his client were “are 100% false and literally impossible to have occurred.” LeBron James’ spokesperson denied the allegation against the professional basketball player as well. James was previously called out by UFC alum Brandon Goodwin for a past “Diddy Party” comment and, on the heels of this latest situation, his rep said the following:

This is demonstrably false and doesn’t even merit a report or response. A basic internet search shows what LeBron was doing all of April 2015. He was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami.

As for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, they weren’t named defendants in this case either. However, Jay – whose real name is Shawn Carter – was named in a rape lawsuit, involving a woman he claimed to have been sexually assaulted by both men in 2000, when she was 13 years old. Carter vehemently denied the allegations and, by February 2025, the case was dismissed. As for this suit from Manzaro Joseph, Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, had this to say:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event. This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our "justice" system.

Additionally, a representative for Emilio and Gloria Estafan shared a statement. The person said:

Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made. The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court.

Freak Off parties have been at the center of a number of suits facing Sean Combs. At these events, guests were allegedly treated to sex acts by women, who’d been weighed and coerced or hired to perform them. Combs’ Wild King Nights have also been discussed, with those events allegedly involving sex toys, drugs, copious amounts of baby oil and more.

P. Diddy’s trial is set to begin on May 5, and he’s been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and other offenses. The rapper is currently awaiting the legal proceedings at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Only time will tell just how the trial plays out as well as the slew of lawsuits.