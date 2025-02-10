Michael Weatherly Just Confirmed Tony & Ziva Is Still Filming In Budapest, But The NCIS Crew Took A Fun Break Last Night

As the NCIS continues to grow, the upcoming Tony and Ziva spinoff is the latest spinoff to join the long-running franchise. The series has been filming in Budapest since last summer, and I'm very excited knowing that the fan-favorite characters, played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, will be returning to the small screen. Weatherly recently confirmed that the show is still filming in the European city. However, it seems the crew just took a fun-looking break just the other evening.

Michael Weatherly took to his Instagram to share a photo from what looks to be a tavern in Budapest, with people wearing American football gear. “There is SuperBowl fever in Budapest,” was the caption Weatherly went with. Overall, the post seems to prove that even across the pond, fans were tuning in to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go up against each other. Check out the post:

Although the Bull alum didn’t say who he was rooting for, it seems like he still had a ton of fun. (I'm curious as to whether he was happy with the Eagles winning.) Up to this point, Weatherly has seemingly had a blast filming in Budapest and across Europe, as he's posted loads of pictures over the past several months. Said snapshots show incredible locations and very fancy foods as well as camels. It’s currently unknown how much longer the NCIS spinoff will film but, in the meantime, I hope photos like these keep coming.

Tony & Ziva was announced just less than a year ago and, while the title may need some work, the prospect of this series exciting. The show will follow Tony and Ziva while they're on the run across Europe with their tween daughter in tow. This situation is set in motion due to an attack at Tony’s security company. With a premise like that, I can't imagine die-hard fans not at least being intrigued by the project.

The show will be available exclusively to Paramount+ subscription holders. However, it’s always possible the show could find its way to CBS if the network ever needs to fill up its schedule with more P+ shows.

At the beginning of the year, Michael Weatherly showed off a cool gift to commemorate filming, which were a pair of NCIS: Tony & Ziva-branded Adidas sneakers (which were so awesome). The gift, created for Weatherly, was a collaboration between Superstar Budapest and FinestArtShoes. That item, along with the BTS photos that have been shared, make the notion of seeing Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David again feel all the more real.

As a fan, I'm hoping that filming on NCIS: Tony & Ziva progresses smoothly and that Michael Weatherly and co. deliver an engaging season, Let's also hope that the Paramount+ show proves to be a lot more engaging than the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles during this year's Super Bowl.