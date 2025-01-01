NCIS: Tony And Ziva Has Been Filming In Budapest, And Michael Weatherly Shared The Cool Gift He Got To Commemorate The Shoot

The new year has begun, and one of the many things to look forward to on the 2025 TV schedule is NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Finally reuniting two of NCIS’ most popular characters onscreen for the first time in over a decade, this Paramount+ subscription-exclusive spinoff began filming in Budapest in June 2024 and appears to be winding down production in the country. Michael Weatherly, who of course will be reprising Tony DiNozzo opposite Cote de Pablo as Ziva David, shared the cool gift he got to commemorate the shoot, and I wouldn’t mind having these for myself either.

Weatherly showed off a pair of NCIS: Tony & Ziva-branded Adidas sneakers he received as part of a collaborative effort between Superstar Budapest and FinestArtShoes, and the commenters in the actor’s post were clearly digging his new pair of kicks just as much as he does, if not more so. Check it out:

A post shared by Michael Weatherly (@themichaelweatherly) A photo posted by on

I know this was a special gift created specifically for Michael Weatherly, but I wouldn’t mind having some kicks like that for myself. It would certainly do the job with tipping people off about my fandom for the NCIS franchise, specifically the two characters who were on the main cast when I first started watching in 2008. Alas, we won’t be finding these shoes at any stores, but I’m glad Weatherly has this sweet memento from his time working in Budapest. Now that I think about it, maybe he should just put those in a display case rather than wear them out and about.

Although Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly have both returned to NCIS following their departures as main cast members, with the former cameoing in last year’s tribute episode to the late David McCallum, this will be the first time they’ve been paired back together since Season 11’s “Past, Present, and Future,” which aired on October 2013. However, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David have been back together for years now ever since it was revealed that the latter wasn’t actually dead and was finally able to come out of hiding. Now they’re together raising their daughter Tali, who will be played by Isla Gee in the fantastically-titled NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Unfortunately, Tony and Ziva will have to go on the run across in their spinoff after Tony’s security company is attacked, and they’ll need to figure who’s after them. NCIS: Tony & Ziva’s cast also includes Lara Rossi, Amita Suman, Maximillian Oskinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard and James D’Arcy. It will be the seventh show in the NCIS franchise overall, joining the still-running flagship series, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news on how NCIS: Tony & Ziva is coming along. NCIS and NCIS: Origins will resume airing on Monday, January 27, and NCIS: Sydney will debut its second season on Friday, January 31.