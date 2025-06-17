It’s Great We Finally Know NCIS: Tony & Ziva Will Premiere, But I’m More Intrigued By The Threat That’s Been Revealed For The Spinoff
I'm glad we finally have a date.
NCIS fans are only a few months away from finally seeing Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David kick ass onscreen together for the first time in over a decade in the appropriately-named NCIS: Tony & Ziva. We’ve known since April that this reunion would happen sometime this fall on the 2025 TV schedule, but the official premiere date for the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive spinoff has been announced. While that’s all well and good, this news came with an intriguing tease for a threat that Tony and Ziva will deal with during their grand return.
Mark off Thursday, September 4 on your calendars, as that’s when the first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will drop exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan. After that premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale coming out on October 23. This announcement was accompanied by the following statement from Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who are not only reprising Tony & Ziva’s title characters, but also executive producing:
Excuse me, self-driving murder cars? I need more context for this, but I know I’m not going to get it until the already-record-breaking NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres on one of the best streaming services. Funny enough though, back in December, the NCIS Season 22 episode “Out of Control” also saw a self-driving car being remotely operated, and that led to someone’s death. Not because of the car itself, but because of the struggle that erupted when the car reached its hijacked destination.
So what’s the deal with the cars in NCIS: Tony & Ziva? Will our protagonists get trapped in one of these cars and need to escape before they crash or get submerged in water? Or will the cars themselves be chasing after Tony and Ziva to run them over? Are the cars part of a sinister plot that will be explored across the season? These two already have enough to deal with between taking care of their daughter and needing to go on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. The cars are just overkill, and yet I’m eager to see how Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s characters get out of this jam.
Weatherly and de Pablo NCIS: Tony & Ziva castmates include Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden and James D’Arcy. Per showrunner John McNamara, the spinoff is only set for a one-season run right now, but the mention of the “season finale” in the official announcement has me hopeful that Season 2 might be considered after Paramount+ sees how the initial 10 episodes do.
