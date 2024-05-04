Paget Brewster Just Confirmed Criminal Minds: Evolution Was Wrapping Filming, And Now We Already Have A Season 2 Release Date

It’s been over a year since Criminal Minds: Evolution aired its first season finale, and fans have been trying to figure out what the heck Gold Star is. Filming for Season 2 was pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023, and the cast was itching to get back to work once the work stoppages finally concluded. Now, just as Paget Brewster revealed that filming was about to wrap, a premiere date has been released.

Earlier this week, Paget Brewster took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share with fans that they’re shooting the final episode of the season and that the scripts are “GREAT.” At the time of the post, the premiere date had yet to be announced. Now, with filming wrapped, one would assume that fans are all the more anxious to be reunited with the BAU and see Emily Prentiss and co. once again. Check out Brewster's post, which includes a selfie:

Hi guys. We’re shooting the last episode of ⁦@criminalminds⁩ now and it’s a lot. The scripts are GREAT ! We are so excited for you to see the hard work of this cast & crew team. Please watch and know that we are giving it all for you because you give it all to us. ❤️p pic.twitter.com/eOLuOUvjlGMay 1, 2024

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to return to the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. Paramount+ announced that the second season of Evolution, the 17th overall season of Criminal Minds, will be dropping on June 6. The announcement was also made on the show’s official X account, alongside a new teaser poster of what looks to be Zach Gilford’s Elias Voit, further proving that he will once again play a big part within the series.

When the show premiered on P+ in 2022, fans had to prepare themselves for some changes. Most notably, there was the fact that Evolution was more disturbing, had more NSFW moments and dialogue and had longer episodes. Add on the as intense as ever storylines, and it’s hard to top something like that. However, David Rossi himself, Joe Mantegna, was quick to inform his X followers that they're going to need to prepare themselves for what's to come:

Ok Criminal Minds fans, buckle up for a wild ride!

While not too much is known about the new season, other than the fact it will focus on the mysterious Gold Star, it's known that Felicity Huffman has been cast as former BAU chief Jason Gideon’s ex-wife. Criminal Minds fans will remember that Mandy Patinkin’s character left in the third season and was killed off-screen in an emotional Season 10 episode. Huffman will portray Dr. Jill Gideon, who is brought in to assist the FBI and the BAU on a case, but she soon discovers she could also help with figuring out just what Gold Star is. As of now, it’s unclear how many episodes she'll be in. However, if she’s helping out with the Gold Star investigation, it’s possible fans will be seeing her for more than a single episode.

With Josh Stewart’s Will LaMontagne Jr. not returning, Felicity Huffman’s inclusion will be intriguing. But, that aside, I'm just happy to know that filming is essentially done for Paget Brewster and co. and that new episodes will be with us in a little over a month. Those with a Paramount+ subscription will have to tune in to Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 on Thursday, June 6, as part of the 2024 TV schedule.