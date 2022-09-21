Criminal Minds: Evolution Boss Reveals NSFW Change She Was Excited To Bring To Paramount+ Revival
There are some advantages to going from network TV to streaming.
While the majority of major TV revivals take a while to return to the small screen after their initial exits, that’s not entirely the case for the upcoming continuation series Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on Paramount+ less than three years after its untimely finale at CBS. The crime drama’s transition from linear to streaming will feature some distinct changes, such as a shorter season that will focus on a single case, as opposed to procedural storytelling. Now, showrunner Erica Messer has shed some light on an NSFW addition that she was excited to bring to the world of Criminal Minds now that they were away from broadcast networks.
While speaking to press for Paramount+’s Television Critics Association panel centering on Criminal Minds: Evolution — where it was revealed that the revival will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, November 24 — Messer was asked if the series was going to be even darker on a streaming platform, with Midnight Mass vet Zach Gilford’s serial killer being focused on throughout the season. Here’s how the showrunner began her answer, which will probably be a relief to anyone nervous about things getting hyper-gory.
That feeling of newfound sensitivity later in life is something that many parents can likely sympathize with, as certain protective instincts kick in that weren’t so prevalent before. But while Messer may not have wanted Criminal Minds: Evolution to get more visually horrific for everyone streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, she was apparently eager to up the threshold for NSFW language, particularly where Joe Mantegna’s Rossi is concerned. In her words:
While she wasn’t so specific about the kinds of language that Joe Mantegna’s Rossi will be using in Criminal Minds: Evolution, it’s probably easy to assume that it’ll be a fair bit stronger than “son of a bitch” and other language that CBS does allow, if not hyper-frequently. And we don’t even need to make assumptions when it comes to Mantegna’s comfort with using such foul language, as he followed up Messer’s thoughts by saying:
It’s intriguing that Rossi is the only character who was referenced by way of going blue with some of the dialogue. Paget Brewster’s natural new look for Emily Prentiss doesn’t necessarily lend itself well to dropping F-bombs in the heat of an emotional moment, though I feel like Kirsten Vangsness’ surprise return as Penelope Garcia could be ripe for some interesting dialogue additions, especially when her hair is most striking.
Elsewhere in the panel, Erica Messer shared that Joe Mantegna’s character in particular is going through some personal issues that will have a ripple effect on the rest of the BAU team. So while I’m not so excited to see Rossi facing woes after the joyful wedding party that concluded the CBS run, I am now hoping to see the team leader calling someone a motherfucker at least once an episode. Extra cool points if he uses his Fat Tony voice from The Simpsons.
Criminal Minds: Evolution will premiere the first two installments of its ten-episode season on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 24, which is Thanksgiving Day for those without a calendar handy. You can find the previous 15 seasons (opens in new tab) there as well to catch up on before the new story begins. Speaking of calendars, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other shows are hitting the small screen before the year’s end.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.