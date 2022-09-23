Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Says New Streaming Season Is As Disturbing As Ever, Explains Why He's A 'Defender' Of The Dark Tone
Criminal Minds is keeping the dark tone.
It’s been just over two years since we had to say goodbye to the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit with the end of Criminal Minds, but the series is coming back on Paramount+ with a new season, called Criminal Minds: Evolution. The new season will not only include some NSFW changes for the BAU but it will also see almost every character back in the bullpen, and star Joe Mantegna is opening up about how disturbing Season 16 will be.
Criminal Minds is known for some creepy storylines, with some even inspiring real unsubs. Of course, Criminal Minds: Evolution will go even further. While at Paramount+ (opens in new tab)’s TCA panel for the new season, the cast was asked about storylines or cases that freaked them out or gave them nightmares. Joe Mantegna, who portrays Agent David Rossi, previewed just how disturbing Criminal Minds: Evolution will get, even more so than the previous 15 seasons:
It might be disturbing, but Mantegna did bring up the fact that for him and the rest of the cast, it’s all fake, which is why he doesn’t necessarily get nightmares or freak out. He explains why he’s a defender of the dark tone of the series:
With the variety of procedurals these days, they showcase the work that real-life police officers, firefighters, doctors, etc. do, and it’s what Joe Mantegna loves about Criminal Minds:
That’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of disturbing and nightmarish moments in the series, because there definitely are, which just even further gives props to the men and women really working in the FBI. Kirstin Vangsness and Aisha Tyler have very different opinions of disturbing than their co-star, as the two confessed to how the series has scared them and/or their family:
- “Yeah. We've done 324 episodes, and I would say 333 of them have disturbed me. So that's -- that's my two cents. Yes." [Laughter.] - Kirsten Vangsness
- “My husband — I mean, full disclosure, we got to watch the first two episodes of the show last night — and my husband was like, 'I think I'm going to have nightmares.'" [Laughter.] - Aisha Tyler
While almost every episode of the first 15 seasons had a different unsub, Criminal Minds: Evolution will be different. The new season will see the BAU work just one unsub case throughout the season, with the unsub being played by Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford. Following the drop of first look photos, Joe Mantegna discussed getting back into the bullpen, expressing his excitement about working with his co-stars once again.
Although not everyone will be back for Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans should still be pretty excited. Plus, it looks like Paget Brewster’s Emily Prentiss will be rocking a new ‘do when she’s back on our screens. The new season will officially premiere on November 24 on Paramount+ with a subscription, so make sure you watch the original series first on both Paramount+ and Hulu to get you set for the new season! Just to be too disturbed by some of the storylines.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.