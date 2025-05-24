After A.J. Cook Explained Why Matthew Gray Gubler Returned To Criminal Minds, I'm Hopeful It Will Happen Again
Here's how Spencer Reid's return finally happened.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3, called "Time to Say Goodbye" and available streaming now a Paramount+ subscription.
Criminal Minds: Evolution dealt plenty of heavy blows to the BAU team over the course of the first two seasons, but Season 3 in the 2025 TV schedule didn't waste time in killing off a familiar face. Will died suddenly in Episode 2, and it wasn't due to a serial killer like Voit. JJ's husband died due to natural causes, and while that was a devastating twist, it also opened the door for a long-awaited event: the return of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid. A.J. Cook, who plays the newly-widowed JJ, opened up about the reunion.
Will's death seemed like it could bring some former major characters out of the woodwork to support JJ, and both Hotch (Thomas Gibson, who got a shout out last season) and Morgan (Shemar Moore) send flowers in lieu of appearing. That seemed to be the case for Reid as well, until he arrived – purple scarf and all – with hugs for JJ and his two godsons. It was Matthew Gray Gubler's first appearance as Spence since the CBS series finale back in 2020.
His return had been teased months earlier without giving away the tragic context, and according to A.J. Cook, she was the one who reached out to her former co-star to see if he could come back after conversations with showrunner Erica Messer. On the subject of what it was like to be back on set with Gubler, Cook told EW:
Reid didn't come back to join any investigations or even speak with his friends on camera, but he was there for JJ when she needed her best friend. Everybody's shock at actually seeing him raises questions about what's been happening off-screen since that Reid Easter Egg in Season 2 and mention that he was on "sabbatical."
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Watch all fifteen seasons of the original Criminal Minds plus the reboot streaming by subscribing to Paramount Plus. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
When Matthew Gray Gubler initially revealed his return as Reid to Ansa.it, he said that he'd "filmed a new episode of Criminal Minds," which suggests that Episode 3 was his one and only episode this season. The Evolution team had a lot to do without a lot of screen time, especially in light of the later CBS seasons toying with a "Jeid" romance between JJ and Reid.
A.J. Cook addressed that potential complication of "having him come back at her husband’s funeral where these characters have said that they love each other," then went on:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In a very sweet moment, Spencer did give JJ and her sons a big hug that they probably needed. He didn't have a huge part to play in the episode, but certainly a memorable one. It also gives me hope that we could see Matthew Gray Gubler back as Reid again in the future, even if he'll never return to series regular status.
For one thing, Criminal Minds: Evolution has already been renewed for Season 4, so Gubler only filming one episode of Season 3 certainly doesn't mean that was his one and only chance. For another thing, the actor's new CBS show that was originally intended for the 2025-2026 TV season has been delayed to the 2026-2027 TV season. Could Gubler have some unexpected free time to come back as Reid while Einstein is temporarily on ice?
Plus, "Time to Say Goodbye" proved that it's possible for Reid to pop back into the mix for personal reasons to support his friends, allowing for another one-off appearance rather than joining the latest case. I'm going to optimistically view this first return of Spencer Reid as a sign that we shouldn't give up hope to see him again in Season 4.
For now, just keep checking out new episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution releasing on Thursdays on Paramount+. You can also find the fifteen CBS seasons as well as the first two Evolution seasons on the streamer.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.