Picabo’s Frank Marshall Talks Teaming Up With Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn For The Documentary
By Erik Swann published
What happens a legendary producer teams up with an Olympian?
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are nearly upon us and, with that, comes a selection of cool content to get fans pumped for the event. One production that’s been released this year is Picabo, which centers on famed skier and Olympic gold medalist Picabo Street. The doc comes from legendary producer and director Frank Marshall, but he wasn’t alone in the endeavor. Marshall was joined by none other than skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, who served as both co-director and producer. And just recently, Marshall opened up about landing the project and teaming up with Vonn.
Those who know Frank Marshall are probably aware that he’s done just about everything at this point in his career. The seasoned producer has helped oversee the widely watched Indiana Jones franchise since it kicked off with Raiders of the Lost Ark in the ‘80s and also helped reinvigorate Matt Damon’s Bourne franchise. However, he’s also emerged as a skilled documentarian, having helmed the Emmy-winning The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart just a few years ago. When I recently spoke to him over the phone about choosing Picabo as his follow-up, he revealed that it was Lindsey Vonn who brought the idea to his attention:
Most know Lindsey Vonn as a former world-class athlete, who has amassed a number of accolades, including an Olympic gold medal. In addition, she takes the time to promote worthy causes and increase public interest in skiing. But as Frank Marshall explained, she’s also proven to be a proficient filmmaker. Marshall went on to break down what Vonn brought to their movie on the creative side of things, particularly one key element relating to the film's subject:
The interview between the two skiers is indeed quite compelling and, as the co-director explains, it arguably helped Picabo Street to open up a bit more. And that’s definitely a good thing, considering that Street is one of the most interesting athletes the Olympics have ever seen. The Idaho native’s determination and love of skiing propelled her to greatness within the sport. While she experienced her share of professional (and personal) setbacks as well, she managed to persevere and earned her place among the all-time greats in the sport. Check out the trailer down below:
But of course, if you want all of the details, you can stream Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn’s Picabo, with the help of a Peacock subscription. The platform will also serve as the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which kick off on Friday, February 4th. And while you’re using the service, be sure to check out some of the great movies it has to offer.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.