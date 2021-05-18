Peacock Premium: 7 Cool Things Subscribers Get (Besides The Office)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The following sounds like a sales pitch, but I swear it is not a sales pitch. You may not know this, but a Peacock Premium subscription is good for more than binging every single episode of The Office for the millionth time (not judging). In fact, one the of the more recent streamers on the block packs quite a punch with a gargantuan streaming library filled to the brim with original shows, classic movies, WWE action, and just enough sports content to hold a conversation with your dad on your next weekly phone call.

All jokes aside, Peacock has really become one of the better streaming options since its 2020 launch, and things are only looking better fro NBCUniversal’s streamer. But if you're still on the fence about adding yet another paid streaming subscription to your budget, let’s take a look at some of the cool things Peacock Premium subscribers get (besides The Office).

Peacock Continues To Add Original Series Like Rutherford Falls And Girls5Eva

Since its debut in 2020, Peacock has introduced some exciting original series to its library with more being added all the time. There are new originals like Rutherford Falls and Girls5Eva as well as reboots and continuations of Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, and that’s not even getting into all of the docuseries. Speaking of which, there’s always the terrifying John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, which just so happens to be one of the best true crime shows on Peacock. The relatively new streaming service also boasts some impressive sci-fi series including Intergalactic and Brave New World, with more on the way like the upcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot series.

Peacock Has A Ton Of Great TV Shows And Not Just NBC Series

In addition to the growing collection of original content, Peacock also boasts an impressive collection of great TV shows and not just new and classic NBC series. While you can watch all the latest episodes of of Law and Order: Organized Crime, Saturday Night Live, and the One Chicago franchise, a Peacock Premium subscription also gives you access to everything from Dennis to Menace to Monk, and just about everything in between. So, if you want to binge the first season of Resident Alien or catch up on some classic TV mystery shows like Murder She Wrote and Columbo, Peacock has you more than covered.

Peacock’s Library Of Movies Stands Toe-To-Toe With The Best

The movie library available to Peacock subscribers -- some films are exclusive to Peacock Premium subscribers -- is honestly one of the best and most varied collections you will find on any streaming service. With everything from beloved movies from the past (E.T, Back to the Future, Happy Gilmore, to name a few titles currently on Peacock) to more recent movies (the latest installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills), and a massive selection of some of the best horror movies of all time, there’s something for everyone. And then there are the Family Movie Night and Award Nods sections that are loaded with the best cinema has to offer.

One of the best things about Peacock’s movie library is the fact select titles show you the Rotten Tomatoes score (as well as the audience score), which is honestly extremely helpful.

Where Else Can You Get All Caught Up With Yellowstone?

With all of the Yellowstone spinoff series (and other shows from Taylor Sheridan) coming to Paramount+ at some point in the near future, as a Peacock subscriber, you would think you’d be out of luck trying to catch up with the Dutton family. Well, it’s never felt so good to be wrong because the first three seasons of Yellowstone (including THAT cliffhanger) are available with a Peacock Premium subscription. So, if you've been planning on checking out Yellowstone Season 4 (which airs on Paramount) now is the perfect time to rewatch the engaging neo-western or check it out for the first time and find out what all the fuss is about.

WWE Network On Peacock Has Hours Of Action In And Outside The Ring

I know WWE Network on Peacock is far from perfect, but this shouldn’t take away from the fact that the wrestling hub is bursting at the seams with great action both in and outside the ring. With dozens of great wrestling documentaries, thousands of hours of classic big events from WWE, WCW, and ECW, and access to all the upcoming WWE pay-per-view events, there’s a lot to love about the streamer’s offerings. Now we just need to get Peacock to add all those Mid-South Wrestling shows and we’ll all be a little happier.

Peacock Premium Even Has Something For Sports Fans

A Peacock Premium subscription also gives you access to a wide variety of sports content that will satisfy even the most ardent of sports fans. From live daily streams of The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show to live Grand Prix racing and English Premier soccer, there’s more than enough to get you by. And then there are all the daily recaps of all the big stories from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more, you will be up to date with everything going on in the wide world of sports.

Okay, The Office Superfan Episodes Are Amazing (And More Are On The Way)

This is just barely scratching the surface of all the cool things a Peacock Premium subscription offers, and let me tell you, there is plenty more where this came from. Some of those great shows and specials coming to Peacock can even be found in CinemaBlend’s 2021 Fall TV schedule, so go ahead and check it out before you miss your favorite show’s return.