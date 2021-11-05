20+ Great Movies To Stream On Peacock

You might be quick to assume that any streaming service that does not require a paid subscription must not have very many good choices. However, not only is that completely bogus, but Peacock is one of the finest detractors of that theory since the NBC Universal affiliate is chock-full of acclaimed cinematic favorites like The Breakfast Club or even whole beloved franchises such as the Back to the Future movies. While some of these choices do, admittedly, require a Peacock Premium upgrade, do not let that discourage you from checking out our picks for the best movies on Peacock at the moment below.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

A small bookstore owner (Meg Ryan) falls in love with a man she begins speaking to anonymously online, unaware that he is a corporate magnate ( Tom Hanks ) pledging to put her out of business. Writer and director Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail is a charming romantic-comedy with a theme that was certainly ahead of its time.

Goodfellas (1990)

An young Irish-Italian man (Ray Liotta) achieves his lifelong dream to be involved in organized crime, which proves to be a far less glamorous lifestyle than he expected. Inspired by the true life story of Henry Hill and featuring an Oscar-winning performance by Joe Pesci, Goodfellas is arguably director Martin Scorsese’s best and could even be the finest gangster movie ever made… unless you are a Godfather purist.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A sudden chance to try his skills at jousting inspires a peasant (Academy Award winner Heath Ledger) to pose as a Sir in order to participate in more tournaments. Directed by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland, A Knight’s Tale is a relentlessly entertaining film that cleverly fuses a medieval setting with a more modern sensibility… and soundtrack.

The Lethal Weapon Movies (1987-1998)

An aging, by-the-book detective (Danny Glover) is paired with a younger, unpredictable maverick (Mel Gibson) whose partnership endures more than a decade of death-defying cases in Los Angeles. Directed by the late Richard Donner, the four Lethal Weapon movies make up one of the most exciting and memorable action franchises of all time.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

A popular beauty (Molly Ringwald), a jock (Emilio Estevez), a booksmart geek (Anthony Michael Hall), a snarky troublemaker (Judd Nelson), and a social outcast (Ally Sheedy) spend an intimate afternoon in Saturday detention. Although it never takes place during class, writer and director John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club is, arguably, the most essential and thought-provoking high school movie ever made.

Se7en (1995)

A veteran cop approaching retirement (Morgan Freeman) shows the ropes to a newly minted detective ( Brad Pitt ) while collaborating on a disturbing case involving a killer basing his crimes on the Seven Deadly Sins. Set in a grungy unnamed city, director David Fincher’s defining sophomore effort Se7en is a gripping and relentlessly disturbing meditation on the world’s harshest realities.

Apollo 13 (1995)

A trio of devoted space explorers ( Tom Hanks , Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon) race against time to save their own lives when an internal malfunction causes a routine trip to the Moon to go haywire in 1970. Based on an incredible true story and easily one of the best space movies ever made, Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning hit Apollo 13 is one of cinema’s most astonishing tales of bravery.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

A rogue, formerly amnesia-stricken assassin (Matt Damon) continues his attempts to outrun the CIA as more secrets of his violent past begin to come to light. The Jason Bourne movies are an invigorating and truly groundbreaking action franchise of which most consider The Bourne Ultimatum - the final installment of the initial trilogy and second directed by Paul Greengrass - to be the best.

Walk The Line (2005)

As Johnny Cash (future Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix ) rises to fame as a country music star, his personal demons threaten to bring him down. Reese Witherspoon received an Oscar for her performance as the “Man in Black’s” wife June Carter Cash in the beautifully told biopic Walk the Line from director James Mangold.

The Back To The Future Trilogy (1985-1990)

A teenager (Michael J. Fox) and his scientist friend (Christopher Lloyd) endure a crazy series of misadventures through history with a DeLorean converted into a time machine. It is hard to argue against director Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 blockbuster being the crown jewel of all time travel movies and, luckily, you can experience the whole story by binging all three of the Back to the Future movies on Peacock.

The Harry Potter Movies (2001-2011)

An orphaned English boy (Daniel Radcliffe) discovers he is a wizard and attends a renowned school for gifted people like him where he is eventually forced to come face-to-face with an infamous, powerful wizard with a vendetta against him. Based on the bestselling series of seven fantasy books, the eight Harry Potter movies would engrain the Wizarding World even further into the cultural zeitgeist with a spellbinding central story and truly magical visuals.

Meet The Parents (2000)

A nurse (Ben Stiller) accompanies his girlfriend (Teri Polo) to her sister’s wedding, during which her retired CIA operative father ( Robert De Niro ) immediately disapproves of him. From director Jay Roach, Meet the Parents takes every prospective husband’s nightmare and cranks it up to 11 in the most brilliantly gut-busting ways.

Dazed And Confused (1993)

A group of disillusioned high schoolers spend the last day of school living the high life in whatever way they can in 1970s Texas. As an endlessly quotable, thoroughly entertaining, and perfectly accurate portrayal of its time setting, Dazed and Confused is the defining film of writer and director Richard Linklater’s stunning career.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

An aging pothead and competitive bowler (Jeff Bridges) gets himself into a very complicated case involving nihilists, missing toes, and the porn industry all because he wanted a millionaire with the same name to help replace his pee-stained rug. By putting a character inspired by their close friend in a mystery straight out of a Raymond Chandler classic, Joel and Ethan Coen created The Big Lebowski , which went on to become one of the most worshipped cult classics of all time.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

A disparate group of people struggle to survive when corpses rise from their graves with a craving for human flesh. With Night of the Living Dead, writer and director George A. Romero gave birth to the modern zombie and one of the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

A recently released convict (SNL cast member John Belushi) and his brother (fellow former SNL star Dan Aykroyd) wrangle up their former band members to put together a show to benefit the orphanage they grew up in. Featuring guest performances by legends like James Brown and Aretha Franklin, The Blues Brothers is one of the most inventive and gloriously zany musical comedies you will ever see.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A lonely boy ( Midnight Mass cast member Henry Thomas) befriends a lost alien and helps him keep a low profile while attempting to “phone home.” Never before had space invaders been so adorable and friendly before E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - a timeless classic for all ages from director Steven Spielberg.

Blade (1998)

A man with vampire blood (Wesley Snipes) uses his special abilities to rid the world of its more malevolent, blood-sucking vermin. Before Mahershala Ali takes over the iconic role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out the original Blade , which is one of the first examples of R-rated comic book movies proving successful.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies (1990-1993)

An ambitious reporter (Judith Hoag) befriends a group of young, amphibious, pizza-loving vigilantes living in the sewers of New York City. Based on the hit comic book and animated series of the same name, the original live-action series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies are one-of-a-kind, action-packed, family-friendly adventures.

The Addams Family (1991)

A kooky and creepy family is delighted to see the return of the long lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd), only to suspect some foul play may be afoot. Barry Sonnenfeld made his directorial debut bringing The Addams Family to the big screen with this dazzling and grimly funny live-action feature.

Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas (1998)

Adapting Hunter S. Thompson's scribblings is no easy task, yet director Terry Gilliam made more than a valiant effort, bringing the memoir that was once considered unfilmable onto the silver screen in all its deprived glory. Featuring Johnny Depp in his first cinematic performance as the late drug-fueled writer, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas offers a vivid and properly existential deep dive into the unmistakable mind of its central figure. It might not be the best or anywhere close to the most cohesive movie you'll ever find, but it's certainly true to the text. If you love Thompson's descents into the void, you'll love this, too.

Short Term 12 (2013)

Before she went on to star in Room, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame, Brie Larson headlined the wonderful indie drama, Short Term 12. From writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton, who later made The Glass Castle and last year's Just Mercy (and is currently slated to helm Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), this quietly affecting, emotionally searching character drama also features pre-fame performances from Rami Malek, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephanie Beatriz, and Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever. If you haven't seen it, it's well worth seeing — especially if you love Larson's work to follow.

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans (2009)

There are quite a few Nicolas Cage titles available to stream on Peacock at the moment. If you're really looking to get your fix, though, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans might be the ticket. It's a strange, well-made, constantly surprising odyssey into drug-addled depravity, featuring one of Cage's most wickedly inspired performances. Likewise, if you only happen to know writer/director Werner Herzog from his Mandalorian performance, you ought to check out some titles off his filmography. For as wild and wacky as this movie becomes, it's still one of his most accessible narrative features.

These are only a few of the movies currently available to stream on Peacock. Be sure to check out their catalog to see what other titles are on hand.