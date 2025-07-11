What Happens When There’s A Wardrobe Malfunction On Dancing With The Stars? Well, The Show Must Go On…

On a show like Dancing With the Stars, which is returning this fall on the 2025 TV schedule, you never know what could happen. Especially since most of it is live. Someone could get injured, a dance move is done wrong, or even a wardrobe malfunction, which can happen more often than you expect. But the show must go on, no matter how awkward or terrifying it might be.

Season 1 winner Kelly Monaco looked back at her experience on DWTS while speaking to Entertainment Weekly for the show’s 20th anniversary. Since the show was new, there was no telling what to expect, especially for the celebrity contestants. That doesn’t mean that there wasn’t any plan in place for a potential wardrobe malfunction, and thanks to her partner Alec Mazo, the General Hospital star was ready for anything:

Alec was very strict, and he prepared me for every obstacle. He would have whoever was around throw obstacles at us. So, he prepared me for that, but oh my God, it was so scary.

The malfunction came during Week 4, when Monaco had a problem while she and Mazo were doing the sambo to Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailamos.” Luckily, she kept her cool on the outside, and the two received a 26/30, nearly receiving three 9s. Even two decades later, though, the moment has stayed with the actress, and she definitely wouldn’t have been able to get through it without her partner:

I felt like someone had a laser beam from five miles away and shot my costume. It was a countdown to going live, ‘Five, four, three, pop!’ I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ And then, ‘Two, one, pop!’ I know I get at least five counts of a walk over to Alec, walking toward him for our dance. But I remember looking at the judges, looking at whoever like, ‘Is there a stop button? OK there's nothing. I just have to go through it.’ So, I’m like, ‘OK, well, I'll just hold my dress up while I dance.’ Alec supported me every step of the way. I don't think I felt more confident in any dance. I was able to persevere and get through the dance with a standing ovation.

To know just what was going through Monaco’s mind during the wardrobe malfunction really puts into perspective how everyone else who goes through something like that probably feels. It seems like it helped that Mazo literally prepared her for anything and everything, which is impressive considering it was the first season, and you never know just what would happen. Former host Tom Bergeron praised Monaco for keeping calm under pressure, regardless of what was going through her mind, and if he could have done anything the Mirrorball, he would have given it to her right then and there:

Half of her front started coming down, and she had to hold the strap up. On that alone, she deserved to win.

Having something go wrong during a live routine may not be the best thing to happen, but it gets a lot of notice from the judges, depending on how it’s handled and how the contestant is able to stay on rhythm and keep focused. Which is why Monaco was able to still score pretty high, and she knows it, too:

It was noticed. The judges were like, ‘Yeah, we saw what happened. And the way you tackled that was great.’

The fact that Dancing With the Stars is usually live is what makes it all the more entertaining, and seeing how the contestants and pros handle all that pressure. It’s certainly hard to predict a wardrobe malfunction no matter what situation you’re in, but Kelly Monaco handled it with grace, and it surely factored into her winning the first season.

With DWTS Season 34 coming to ABC this fall and streaming with a Hulu subscription, there is no telling what will be in store and who else will be vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. If anything, hopefully, they will be planning for a potential wardrobe malfunction because anything can happen.