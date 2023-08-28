Stranger Things Is Ending This Season, But Director Says It Won’t Go Out Like Game Of Thrones

Every streaming service has a few megahit shows. For Netflix, the biggest TV hit is definitely Stranger Things, which became a bonafide sensation after its first season premiered back in 2016. The sci-fi series will come to an end after the upcoming fifth season, so the pressure is on for the Duffer Brothers and company to stick the landing. But while Stranger Things is ending this season, a director says it won’t go out like Game of Thrones .

The final season of Game of Thrones is somewhat infamous , with many fans taking umbrage with how the beloved series wrapped up. With Stranger Things Season 5 serving as the final chapter of the Netflix show, fans are eager to see how the tale of Hawkins ultimately plays out. Prey filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is directing an episode this season, and spoke to Variety about the way the final season should differ from GOT. As he put it,

I don’t think Stranger Things falls into a category of television seasons like Game of Thrones where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle. I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season.

Well, that’s exciting. It looks like Stranger Things won’t follow the formula of GOT and other shows, witches save the big battles for later in the season. According to Trachtenberg, the final season will be swinging hard with every single new chapter. Can it just arrive already?

(Image credit: HBO)

Unfortunately for fans, the wait for Stranger Things 5 has been extended due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But if Trachtenberg’s comments are to be believed, it’s going to be worth it when it's finally released for those with a Netflix subscription . In that same interview, he spoke further about what’s coming in the final set of episodes, sharing:

I can tell you that it’s awesome. I haven’t really done an episode of a TV show. I’ve stuck to doing pilots and movies, but Stranger Things is a laser into my heart. The Duffer Brothers are incredible, and we have so much in common. With this being the last season and hearing a little bit about what could be an episode I could do, I got excited.

Indeed, Dan Trachtenberg is primarily a film director with acclaimed credits like Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane. Although he did put his spin on the small screen with one episode of Amazon’s The Boys. And now he’s managed to get in on the Stranger Things fun before the show wraps up forever. The show is just that beloved, even with industry professionals.