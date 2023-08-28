Stranger Things Is Ending This Season, But Director Says It Won’t Go Out Like Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things is ending with Season 5, but will it fall into the traps of Game of Thrones?
Every streaming service has a few megahit shows. For Netflix, the biggest TV hit is definitely Stranger Things, which became a bonafide sensation after its first season premiered back in 2016. The sci-fi series will come to an end after the upcoming fifth season, so the pressure is on for the Duffer Brothers and company to stick the landing. But while Stranger Things is ending this season, a director says it won’t go out like Game of Thrones.
The final season of Game of Thrones is somewhat infamous, with many fans taking umbrage with how the beloved series wrapped up. With Stranger Things Season 5 serving as the final chapter of the Netflix show, fans are eager to see how the tale of Hawkins ultimately plays out. Prey filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is directing an episode this season, and spoke to Variety about the way the final season should differ from GOT. As he put it,
Well, that’s exciting. It looks like Stranger Things won’t follow the formula of GOT and other shows, witches save the big battles for later in the season. According to Trachtenberg, the final season will be swinging hard with every single new chapter. Can it just arrive already?
Unfortunately for fans, the wait for Stranger Things 5 has been extended due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But if Trachtenberg’s comments are to be believed, it’s going to be worth it when it's finally released for those with a Netflix subscription. In that same interview, he spoke further about what’s coming in the final set of episodes, sharing:
Indeed, Dan Trachtenberg is primarily a film director with acclaimed credits like Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane. Although he did put his spin on the small screen with one episode of Amazon’s The Boys. And now he’s managed to get in on the Stranger Things fun before the show wraps up forever. The show is just that beloved, even with industry professionals.
It’s currently unclear when Stranger Things 5 will debut on Netflix, but anticipation is definitely high. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
