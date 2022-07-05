Stranger Things Season 5: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series

Spoiler Warning: Major spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4 are featured throughout this article (including the text immediately below), so please proceed at your own risk.

The dust has finally settled on Stranger Things Season 4, and while the heroes of Hawkins are all together for the first time in what seems like an eternity, the Hellfire Club isn’t out of the woods just yet. With the way things ended for Eleven, Hopper, Steve (who defied fan expectations and survived), and the rest of the gang during the conclusion of the record-breaking Netflix series’ latest offering, it should come as no surprise that Stranger Things Season 5 is somewhere down the road, waiting like Vecna in the shadows.

But what is surprising is the fact that we already know quite a bit about Season 5 of the Duffer Brothers’ incredibly popular sci-fi series at this point in time. Below are seven quick things about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5, aka the last ride for the series (and characters) that many of us with a Netflix subscription have all come to know and love these past few years. Let’s go back to Hawkins, shall we?

Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be The Last Season

This first bit of information was known months before Stranger Things Season 4 premiered, but that doesn’t make any less prescient to those anxiously awaiting its return. Back in February 2022, the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted a screenshot of a statement from the Duffer Brothers that basically said the series will come to an end after the fifth season..

In the message to fans, the creative force behind the show explained that they always intended for Stranger Things to play out over the course of four or five seasons. But this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the franchise, as the Duffers stressed there are “more exciting stories” to be told in the show’s universe. The nature of those stories has yet to be revealed...

The Duffer Brothers Plan To Start Writing Stranger Things Season 5 In August 2022

Although the the Duffer Brothers already have an idea of how things will pan out for those fan-favorite and stand-out characters, they won’t start fleshing out the individual chapters for Stranger Things Season 5 until August 2022 at the earliest. During an interview with Collider that was published just after the show’s two-part fourth season wrapped up, Ross Duffer revealed:

We’re going to take a little vacation in July. And then we’re going to come back. I know that the writers’ room is going to start in that first week of August.

How long the Duffer Brothers plan on working on the scripts, and who will be joining them, remains to be seen.

Stranger Things Season 5 Episodes Won’t Be As Long As Season 4

Although each episode featured in Stranger Things Season 4 was over an hour long (and the finale clocked in a little under two-and-a-half hours), it doesn't sound like we should expect to see too many chapters running all that long when the show’s fifth season premieres at some point in the future. During a July 2022 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (opens in new tab) (via Deadline), co-creator Matt Duffer explained that the reason the Season 4 episodes were so long was because there was so much character set-up required, a level of exposition that really won’t be all that necessary in Season 5.

But The Finale Will Probably Be Long

Despite the episodes being shorter in Stranger Things Season 5, it sounds like the series finale will be in the same ballpark as the Season 4 finale in terms of length. During the same interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Deadline), Matt Duffer stated that the finale will be as long as a feature film;

We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a two-and-a-half hour episode.

Duffer also joked about the wrap-up for Stranger Things Season 5, comparing it to The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, which famously featured one ending after another to bring closure to all the stories before the credits rolled.

Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be ‘Pedal To The Metal’ From The Opening Scene

One thing that could make Stranger Things Season 5 different from previous entries in the series is the fact that it will jump straight into the action, as opposed to building up the characters. When speaking with The Wrap in July 2022, Matt Duffer said the final season of the popular Netflix show will be “pedal to metal from the opening scene.”

Earlier in the interview, Duffer compared Stranger Things Season 5 to Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi in that the characters will be going straight from where things left off in the Season 4 finale. This makes even more sense when you consider the fact that the season ended with a sense of hope and dread similar to The Empire Strikes Back.

The Plan Is To Have Stranger Things Season 5 Exclusively Take Place In Hawkins

The characters featured in Stranger Things Season 4 were scattered around the world in places like the Soviet Union, California, and Hawkins, but the Duffer Brothers have revealed that the final season will see those familiar faces back together in Hawkins once more. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast in July 2022, Matt Duffer had this to say when asked if the show will exclusively take place where it all began:

That’s what we anticipate and hope to do, which is to just to keep it contained in Hawkins. It’s going to feel a lot larger in scale than Season 1. We want to go back to a lot of things we did in Season 1 and a lot of the original groupings and pairings we had in Season 1.

Duffer would go on to stress that even though the show would only take place in one location this time around, it will feel bigger in terms of stakes and scale of the story.

Will Byers Will Be A ‘Big Part And Focus’ Of Stranger Things Season 5

Even before Stranger Things Season 4 concluded, the internet was full of theories about Will Byers actually being a villain, and even though it is hard to say if that will be true or not, the character will be a major part of the show’s final season. When speaking with Collider in July 2022, Matt Duffer revealed that the younger Byers brother will be a “big part and focus” of the show moving forward, which was heavily teased throughout the final two episodes of Season 4.

Piggybacking off of that comment, Ross Duffer said that Will’s journey isn’t over yet and that his unresolved issues (like others on the show) will play a huge role in how the show is wrapped up throughout the final season.

A release date has not yet been announced for Stranger Things Season 5, but one oc its stars is hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later. When speaking talking about the show’s future in a July 2022 GQ interview, David Harbour sounded optimistic that, based on their track record, new episodes could be available at some point in 2024. However, nothing has been confirmed at this time…

A release date has not yet been announced for Stranger Things Season 5, but one oc its stars is hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later. When speaking talking about the show's future in a July 2022 GQ interview, David Harbour sounded optimistic that, based on their track record, new episodes could be available at some point in 2024. However, nothing has been confirmed at this time…