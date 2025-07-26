I've Noticed A Lot Of Stranger Things Fans Are Starting To Have The Same Request About Season 5, And I Couldn't Agree More

Last week, we finally got a first taste of Stranger Things Season 5 with a very eventful trailer that is packed full of exciting moments. A first look at the final episodes of the Netflix series has me excited to see the epic conclusion to one of the streaming service’s best properties. However, I can’t stop thinking about one request fans have been talking about more and more lately, because I want it too.

I'm Totally With Fans Calling For The Stranger Things Finale To Go To Theaters

While looking at the online reaction to the Stranger Things Season 5 trailer, I noticed an uptick in fans asking to see the finale in theaters. Take a look:

put this in movie theaters bro idc pic.twitter.com/noxnWZvSdHJuly 16, 2025

“i would love to watch stranger things in theaters. i can just imagine” - @ttieraam

“They should put the final season of Stranger Things in the movie theaters imo” - @jeana_ambrosio

“stranger things should’ve just put the series finale in movie theaters” - @carltheswiftie_

“If Netflix wants to be smart they would put the series final of stranger things in theaters on new years but they won't do that because they aren't as smart as I am” - @jewelpaint

“@netflix YOU NEED TO GET STRANGER THINGS 5 IN THEATERS. AT LEAST THE FINALE!!!!!” - @jacobsiroin

While Stranger Things is literally made to watch at home among other 2025 Netflix movie and TV releases , the series has only gotten bigger and more theatrical with each season. As many fans have voiced, it would be amazing to have the option to experience the last emotional episode (set to premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Eve) on the big screen with other Stranger Things fans in a movie theater. It could undoubtedly be a blockbuster affair if the streaming service played their cards right.

Why Stranger Things Probably Won’t Go To Theaters

That being said, I’m sadly not counting on that happening considering Netflix’s history with theaters. Earlier this year, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos called movie theaters “an outdated concept. . Now, Netflix has released some of its movies in theaters before heading to Netflix before, as driven by their filmmakers like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion getting a week in theaters (and the filmmaker hoping to get the third movie on the big screen, too).

The reason why Netflix movies often don't come to theaters is because exhibitors are looking for an exclusivity window where audiences can only watch something in theaters, and Netflix has a history of pushing back on that and not giving its titles a real chance in theaters. This is different from other streaming services like Amazon and Apple, which have more successfully compromised with theaters to get their movies on the big screen first. (like the recent release of F1 , for example).

Anyway, while I would love to take friends to the movies to see the final moments of Stranger Things, and think it would be a really solid box office success, I think we’re going to have to settle for at-home viewing parties! Volume 1 of the last season premieres on November 26, with Volume 2 heading to Netflix on Christmas Day and the final episode coming out on December 31. So a lot of us will already be around friends and family for the holidays.