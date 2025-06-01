Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Dates Could Complicate The Holidays, But I’m Just Hyped Netflix Is Finally Accommodating My Time Zone

The end is nigh when it comes to the world of Stranger Things on Netflix, with a final season pitting the heroes of Hawkins against the horrors of the Upside Down. That is, the end is somewhat nigh. As promised, Season 5 will release before the end of the 2025 TV schedule, but only just. The premiere dates – yes, plural – could even complicate holiday plans. But dang it, I'm just happy that for once, I'll be able to watch with my Netflix subscription at a decent hour.

Netflix's TUDUM event featured Stranger Things as part of the two-hour presentation, and delivered an update that fans have been wanting since 2022: a premiere date. Well, the streamer confirmed that, like Season 4, the last batch of episodes will be split into separate volumes. Unlike Season 4, however, there will be three separate releases. Here are the dates you'll need to know on the Rightside Up to plan for your final trips to the Upside Down:

Volume 1: November 26

Volume 2: Christmas

The Finale: New Year's Eve

I'm sure that the coming days and weeks will be filled with fans debating whether the split into separate volumes is a good thing, as well as whether the timing is right. After all, November 26 is the day before Thanksgiving, and seeing the Upside Down monsters of Volume 1 might not be great for the appetite. If you celebrate Christmas, Volume 2 probably won't deliver much that's merry and bright. As for The Finale... well, if it's not epic, then fans won't be getting 2026 off to a strong start!

I'm actually a fan of when Netflix splits seasons into multiple parts, but that part of the reveal isn't what had me celebrating when the news broke. No, it's the fact that the volumes and finale will all debut on those dates at 5 p.m. PT, which for me in my time zone means 8 p.m. ET.

As somebody whose options have always been to A) stay up incredibly late to watch, B) get up incredibly early to watch, or C) risk being spoiled by not watching until a decent hour on release day, I could not be happier that I can start streaming in the early evening rather than 3 a.m. ET. Do your worst, Vecna, because I'll be well-rested while I watch your villainy!

In all seriousness, this follows Netflix getting more into live broadcasts, with varying degrees of success, as anybody who tried to tune in to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight can vouch. Disney+ has also taken to releasing new episodes of some of its hottest shows in the afternoon PT/evening ET, which I enjoyed mightily when it came to series like Ahsoka and Daredevil: Born Again.

Whether Stranger Things' release time change is a sign of larger shifts at Netflix remains to be seen, but I'm officially more excited for Season 5 now. Of course, the teaser doesn't hurt. Take a look:

There's not enough new footage to judge much more about the season other than that it's going to be scary, but we have one reunion to look forward to: Joyce and her axe! Is it too much to hope for Steve and his baseball bat as well? Since Netflix technically is sticking with the promise of a fall release by debuting Volume 1 at the end of November, I'm going to just be positive for the foreseeable future.

At least the long wait means that there will be time to rewatch the first four seasons of Stranger Things. I count myself as a longtime fan of the show, but three years is a long time to remember all the finer details of the complicated Season 4.