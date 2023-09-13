After Stranger Things Released A Mysterious Video Of Scoops Ahoy Destroyed, Fans Are Dying To Know What It Means, And I Have A Theory

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike still going on, fans of Stranger Things have accepted the fact that they are going to be waiting a long time for the fifth and final season of the beloved Netflix show. Thankfully, there are other things to look forward to in the Stranger Things universe, like the upcoming stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. However, that's not the only thing on the horizon for the beloved show, because the official Twitter account shared an interesting video of Scoops Ahoy that is sending fans into a panicked frenzy.

While we don't know what this cryptic post means just yet, there are some theories out there, and I think I have an idea of what the mysterious video is leading toward.

Stranger Things Released Mysterious Scoops Ahoy Video

The ten-second video clip shows a fallen Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor sign and Robin’s iconic You Rule/You Suck whiteboard in a pile of rubble. In the background, the checkered floor and boat from the Scoops Ahoy shop can be seen. But don't take my word for it, check it out yourself:

September 12, 2023

It’s an interesting time to share a video like this, given fans have known that Scoops Ahoy no longer exists. After all, the entirety of Starcourt Mall went up in flames during the battle with the Mind Flayer at the end of Season 3. And yet, seeing the iconic location destroyed is gut-wrenching — even all these years later. It also makes me wonder, why are they bringing this back now?

Fans Speculate Over What The Destroyed Scoops Ahoy Means

The Stranger Things fandom is a passionate bunch, so it comes as no surprise that fans immediately took to the replies to start asking questions and screaming theories. Several fans kept it simple and even earned responses from the official account, making it clear that something is likely coming.

Twitter User @driveinitagain asked, “CARE TO EXPLAIN, BESTIE?” and earned a short and sweet “ahoy” response from the official Twitter account.

Another fan took a different approach and it went like this:

@SCUDESAINZ: can i get a scoop of steve and scoop of robin??? AND A SCOOP OF WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE

Stranger Things: unfortunately those are not on the menu at the moment but how about some USS Butterscotch.

Some fans started speculating about whether or not this could be a teaser for Season 5 — like user @endjoyer, who fears it could be foreshadowing the death of fan-favorite character Steve Harrington. Others went in an entirely different direction. Like User @corrodedkas, who theorized that we might be getting a real-life, physical Scoops Ahoy chain of stores. I definitely wouldn’t complain about that! However, based on lots of fans theories, I've come up with my own too.

Here’s My Theory About What The Video Really Means

Everyone has good theories about why the Stranger Things account decided now was a good time to share a video of the destroyed Scoops Ahoy set from Season 3. However, I think the video is teasing the official announcement of a Scoops Ahoy line of ice cream products.

Rumors first started swirling a week ago when TikTok user @Markie_devo took to the popular app to share their discovery of Scoops Ahoy branded ice cream at Walmart. What ensued was a scavenger hunt that led to a plethora of taste-testing videos being posted.

While the ice cream seems to be available in Walmarts around the United States, neither Walmart nor Stranger Things has made an official announcement. At least, not yet. Given this, I believe the destroyed Scoops Ahoy video shared this morning is them hinting at the ice cream line.

I mean, User @ConnieR_B tweeted them asking: “Guys what does this MEAN?” and received an almost immediate response from the Stranger Things account saying, “it means something sweet is coming.” Ice cream is definitely sweet! My suspicion only grew after reading some of the other official replies, take this exchange for example:

@tayIorsvers1989: love scoops ahoy ice cream rn

Stranger Things: boy do I have some good news for you.

Instagram User @snackolator even shared an image of the alleged ice cream flavors, which include the iconic U.S.S. Butterscotch and one named after the Mind Flayer. It appears we are all about to set sail on the ocean of flavor with an official Scoops Ahoy ice cream line sooner rather than later.

I, for one, am already grabbing my keys and heading off to my nearest Walmart to see if I can get my hands on one of these. And then I’ll be racing home to rewatch Stranger Things with my Netflix subscription.