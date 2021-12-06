Stranger Things: Steve Harrington's Best Moments (So Far)

When it comes to certain characters from Stranger Things that I’ve grown to love, there are a good amount of great moments that come to mind. Several, of course, involve the amazing Eleven , with all her badassery and best moments, but another character that I have a place for in my heart is the one, the only, Steve Harrington.

Yes, the perfect example of a "bad-boy-turned-good," Steve Harrington is one of those characters that is truly hard not to like by the end of Season 3. Through good and bad times, Steve Harrington has had some hilarious, badass, and awesome moments. Let’s take a look back at some of his best moments so far, before Stranger Things Season 4 comes out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve Stands Up For Jonathan (Season 1, Episode 6)

In the sixth episode of Season 1 of Stranger Things, Steve and Jonathan get into a fight about Nancy, ending up with Steve getting a pretty big shiner on his eye from a punch Jonathan landed on him. But, instead of continuing to belittle him with his “friends” after their encounter, Steve instead stands up for Jonathan when they are insulting him, saying that they’re the real assholes.

I personally believe this was one of the first moments we saw where Steve isn’t just some pretty boy with a bit of an ego. He actually realizes how much of a dick he’s been and sees how awful his friends can be, and decides that he wants to be better than that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve Vs. Demogorgon - Plus Nancy And Jonathan (Season 1, Episode 8)

I mean, every monster in Stranger Things is also terrifying to look at, but there’s something about the demogorgon in Season 1 that always makes me shiver. Which is why this scene of Steve, Nancy and Jonathan fighting the monster in the Byers’ home will always stand out to me.

I’m always going to love this scene, just because Steve goes full-on Negan from The Walking Dead and beats this demogorgon to the best of his ability while trying to lure it towards the trap that would hopefully kill it. Plus, it’s always amazing to see these three work together.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Steve Gives Dustin Advice - And Reveals The Secret To His Hair (Season 2, Episode 6)

While out trying to lure back Dustin’s pet-turned-monster in Season 2 of Stranger Things, Dustin and Steve have a heart to heart about trying to get girls, a real “big brother” talk where Steve tries to convey to Dustin how it feels to be with a girl.

In my opinion, I think this is where everyone started to fall in love with Steve. Him being so open with Dustin about how he feels he gets girls, while also trying to warn him about the consequences of young love. And, to top it all off - telling him exactly how he does his hair, including the Farrah Fawcett spray, and then telling him he’s dead meat if he tells anyone - perfect way to cap off that conversation and start a new friendship.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And When Steve Becomes Babysitter Extraordinaire (Season 2, Episode 9)

In the season finale of Season 2 of Stranger Things, Steve is helping the gang try and stop the monsters from killing everyone in Hawkins, often hiding out with them, taking out some monsters, and everything else that is needed to attempt to keep people safe.

This whole episode is just Steve being a mom to these kids while also trying to act badass, and it’s hilarious. From comical quotes like “You want some?!” that he yells to one of the monsters from the Upside Down, to attempting to stop the kids from using a crazy plan because he’s trying to look out for them, saying “Yeah, and then we all die,” Steve is just in full-on babysitter mode in this episode.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Steve Drives Dustin To The Snowball Dance (Season 2, Episode 9)

At the very end of Season 2 of Stranger Things, the gang finally gets to go to the Snowball Dance - and Steve takes it upon himself to drive Dustin to the school. Saying that he’ll look like a million bucks, he encourages him to go in there and have fun.

Another moment at the very end of Season 2 with Steve that I love. It’s amazing how just a couple of episodes has me loving him and Dustin together, but this scene in particular always makes me smile. It shows Steve actually cares about Dustin and how he feels about his self-worth, and wants to see the little guy achieve his goals.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Steve Lets The Kids Sneak Into The Theater (Season 3, Episode 1)

At the very beginning of Season 3 of Stranger Things, it’s revealed that Steve has taken on a summer job working at Scoops Ahoy in the mall. Later on, the gang comes to where he works, asking him to let them sneak into the movie theater through the back way, which he begrudgingly does.

The moment is quick in the premiere, but I love it for one reason - and that’s because it shows Steve actually doesn’t just care for Dustin. While he does like Dustin the most - which we see plenty of during Season 3 - he wants to make the other kids happy too, while still keeping his tough guy demeanor up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And When Steve Reunites With Dustin (Season 3, Episode 1)

After Dustin was away at a summer camp for some time, he returns and heads to the Starcourt Mall, going to Scoops Ahoy to find Steve. When he first runs into Robin, Steve ends up coming out from the back, looking excited as all heck, and does his special handshake with him to commemorate the moment.

I mean, do I need to tell you why this moment is awesome? The actors have such great chemistry and really sell this moment of two friends reuniting after weeks of being apart. What really puts the cherry on top is Maya Hawke’s excellent acting and sarcasm as Robin to him right after, asking how many child friends he has.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Steve Actually Wins A Fight For Once (Season 3, Episode 5)

In Season 3, Steve, Robin, and Dustin - alongside Lucas’ sister, Erica - discover a secret Russian base under the mall, and while there, end up getting in fights. Steve, who takes on one of the Russians, finally gets the upper hand and knocks him out before anything could happen to them.

There’s been this running gag in Stranger Things that Steve can’t really win a fight. He fought against Jonathan and lost, against Billy and lost, but now, he fought a Russian soldier and finally won. Not only is this a hilarious moment, with Dustin calling him out for it, but it shows that even Steve can take on someone and actually win a fight for once, despite never winning one before. Talk about character development.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Steve And Robin Get Drugged (Season 3, Episode 6)

I could do a whole article dedicated to Steve and Robin and their hilarious friendship in Season 3 of Stranger Things, but one of my favorite parts is when they are drugged by the Russians down in the lab. And, while they are interrogated, they don’t seem to care, because they are too high to even notice.

What makes this even better is the series of moments that happen after they’re drugged, from their escape to their trip to the movie theaters, to how they talk - both of them create such hilarious moments that it had me laughing like crazy. I really hope I get to see more of them together when the new episodes finally arrive.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And When Steve Is Accepting Of Robin’s Sexuality (Season 3, Episode 7)

Near the end of Season 3 of Stranger Things, when they’re finally coming down from their high, Steve admits to Robin that he’s developed a crush on her, however, Robin tells him that she’s actually gay, and that she’s known since high school, saying that she had a crush on a girl that had a crush on him. Steve doesn’t get upset at the fact that she’s gay - instead, he welcomes it openly.

I mean, how can you not love him? Not only does Steve not get mad because Robin doesn't feel the same about him, he’s still her friend and still cares for her , showing that no matter who she likes, he’s always going to like Robin and be there for her. And, their hysterical duet right after, imitating the same person that she had a crush on, is just perfect. Definitely one of the best moments of Season 3.