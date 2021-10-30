The A+ Prank Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Played On Her Co-Star When Season 4 Wrapped

When the first season of Stranger Things was released five years ago, a group of young, fresh faces became overnight sensations, as the series basically took over Netflix (and pop culture as a whole). Having worked together through four seasons now, the stars of the hit show are pretty tight. Apparently, that bond that holds them together in friendship comes with some serious prank now and then, too. Because apparently, lead actress Millie Bobby Brown played a pretty great one on her co-star and real-life bestie, Noah Schnapp.

Production on the highly aniticipated fourth season was going for quite a while, though that’s not really a bad thing . Apparently, we can expect a pretty epic season due to the lengthy wait, and the extra hours on set means that the stars were able to have some major bonding time. In Noah Schnapp’s recent interview with People , he say he recalled his last day and how he believed he and Milly Bobby Brown were going to have an emotional goodbye. However, she actually had a completely different send off for him. Here’s what the actor said about the great prank she ended up playing on him:

On our last day of filming season 4, Millie, she got the whole crew together and she bought like, 2000 water balloons. She called me back to our base camp to give her a hug goodbye. I got there and I was like, 'Where is she at? Let me go say goodbye.' … Her and 30 other crew members came out behind the trailers with each, like, 100 water balloons, just chucking them at me!

Being pelted with countless water balloons does not sound like an awesome goodbye but, when you think about it, it's honestly pretty sweet. And you have to give the crew credit for going to so much trouble to fill so many balloons to pull the trick off. At the end of the day, there’s nothing like a good 30 vs. 1 water balloon fight to cement a friendship!

As exciting as it may sound, apparently Noah Schnapp’s fun didn’t just end with the fight. In the same interview, the Hubie Halloween star says he was soaking wet for the rest of the day, which didn't make things that fun for part of the crew. Here it is in his own words:

The whole night, I was soaked. Dripping. The costumes [team staffers] were mad. They had to blow dry my whole costume.