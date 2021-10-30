The A+ Prank Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Played On Her Co-Star When Season 4 Wrapped
Sounds like the Stranger Things cast are quite the pranksters.
When the first season of Stranger Things was released five years ago, a group of young, fresh faces became overnight sensations, as the series basically took over Netflix (and pop culture as a whole). Having worked together through four seasons now, the stars of the hit show are pretty tight. Apparently, that bond that holds them together in friendship comes with some serious prank now and then, too. Because apparently, lead actress Millie Bobby Brown played a pretty great one on her co-star and real-life bestie, Noah Schnapp.
Production on the highly aniticipated fourth season was going for quite a while, though that’s not really a bad thing. Apparently, we can expect a pretty epic season due to the lengthy wait, and the extra hours on set means that the stars were able to have some major bonding time. In Noah Schnapp’s recent interview with People, he say he recalled his last day and how he believed he and Milly Bobby Brown were going to have an emotional goodbye. However, she actually had a completely different send off for him. Here’s what the actor said about the great prank she ended up playing on him:
Being pelted with countless water balloons does not sound like an awesome goodbye but, when you think about it, it's honestly pretty sweet. And you have to give the crew credit for going to so much trouble to fill so many balloons to pull the trick off. At the end of the day, there’s nothing like a good 30 vs. 1 water balloon fight to cement a friendship!
As exciting as it may sound, apparently Noah Schnapp’s fun didn’t just end with the fight. In the same interview, the Hubie Halloween star says he was soaking wet for the rest of the day, which didn't make things that fun for part of the crew. Here it is in his own words:
It sounds mighty uncomfortable to spend a night like that, but the soaked clothes are probably worth the memories made. Season 4 of Stranger Things will drop to Netflix sometime next year, hopefully as “soon” as early 2022. If that’s too long of a wait, though, you can check out our list of TV shows that are coming to Netflix this year.
