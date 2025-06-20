Millie Bobby Brown Is All Grown Up And Rocking The Perfect Little Black Dress

Millie Bobby Brown’s style is something I’ve always admired. From giving full glamour in a ruby red gown earlier this year to being summer goals in a cute blue bikini , she can and will rock a cute fit for any occasion. Now, she’s showing off her passions for fashion and function with a little black dress that I adore.

The Stranger Things star really is looking all grown up in this look. We’ve seen her grow up right before our eyes. Now, she’s living her best life as a 21-year-old by wearing a little black dress that’s perfect for both day and nighttime wear. Take a look:

In the first image, you can see Brown paired her Softie Rib Open Back Mini Dress , which is made by her company, Florence by Mills, with a cropped zip-up sweatshirt and a pair of white sneakers. Styled this way, it's a fantastic outfit for spending a summer day with friends.

It’s honestly the perfect summer outfit, because the bodycon fit, ribbed fabric and short length make for an easy, sensible and chic daytime look. However, it works at night too.

Brown proved that by switching out the sneakers for a pair of heels and some black sunnies, saying:

Look at this, the ultimate bitch. I’m obsessed. Guys, go shop this look. Look at how versatile it is, I’m obsessed. This is giving New York, it’s giving girlie night. Let’s go.

She then showed the dress was ideal for a night out by posting a video of her dancing to “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga in what seemed to be a club or concert.

Overall, a little black dress is a classic staple for anyone’s closet, and Brown’s post is an excellent example of that. We’ve also seen variations of the LBD a lot recently, as Florence Pugh rocked a black dress during Thunderbolts* press that was giving seatbelt energy. Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried wore a black dress that was reminiscent of 1920s flappers. There are countless ways to kill this trend, and these ladies, as well as Brown, have proven that.

Now, seeing Millie Bobby Brown all grown up and wearing this cute dress has me even more excited for Stranger Things Season 5 and its press tour. After Electric State premiered earlier on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , and the actress turned a bunch of stunning looks for that, I’ve been excited to see what she wears at her next premiere.