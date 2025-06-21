32 Friendships In TV That Are Legit Goals

You know how there are just those friendships on television that you watch, and you sit there like, “Dang, I need to have friends like that!” Here are some of the best that I’m sure you’ve loved time and again.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Troy And Abed (Community)

When I was thinking of names for this list, Troy and Abed were the first two that came to mind. When it comes to the Community cast , the chemistry among them is utterly perfect; however, the best is undoubtedly Donald Glover and Danny Pudi as Troy and Abed, respectively. I could think of no better friendship duo than these two and their weirdness – I even have a mug of them saying, “Troy and Abed in the mooorning!”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve And Dustin (Stranger Things)

While they are indeed the among the friendships with the most significant age gaps on this list, I can’t leave out Steve and Dustin. I feel like we were all introduced to what these two could be in Season 2 when Steve started to enter his whole “mom” era (as the memes online would say) with the kids. But throughout the four seasons, we’ve seen their friendship grow in specific ways that make it a million times better. I love this duo so much.

(Image credit: NBC)

Chandler And Joey (Friends)

Yes, really, the entire Friends cast is something I genuinely love, but speaking specifically, Joey and Chandler are the epitome of “best friends forever.” These two have been through it all, and I swear, the episode where Chandler moves out is one that always hits me hard in the feels. They are goofy in every way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eleven And Max (Stranger Things)

When we watched Eleven and Max together on Stranger Things in Season 3, something was healed in our souls. There’s just something so sweet about watching two teenagers go out and live their lives and become close friends without any boys to bother them. I love these two so much.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ekko And Powder (Arcane)

While Arcane is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , it wouldn’t be on that list without its impressive character connections, and one of those is Ekko and Powder. That’s right, not Jinx, of course, but Powder before she went through all the trauma – and especially in that different reality in Season 2. These two had a special connection unlike any other, and my only wish was that we got more.

(Image credit: ABC)

Cristina And Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy)

Duh. I think when anyone thinks of TV best friends, they think of Cristina and Meredith from Grey’s Anatomy. These two stuck together through thick and thin and went through some of the most dramatic instances that characters in a medical TV show could experience. You can’t get better than them.

(Image credit: Fox)

Jackie And Donna (That ‘70s Show)

I love these two because the best thing about Jackie and Donna is that they weren’t friends at first. They did not like each other. But throughout the show, they ended up getting really close. And really, I think that’s an excellent way for a friendship to start in a show – where they see the worst versions of each other but choose to become friends anyway when they realize how much they have in common.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted And Coach Beard (Ted Lasso)

The Ted Lasso cast has plenty of great friendships, but one that I have to give special praise to is the one between Ted and Beard. At first, it feels like they wouldn’t get along because Beard is just so…weird in so many ways. But they vibe on a different level, and it’s a friendship that truly stands the test of time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jack And Liz (30 Rock)

The 30 Rock cast is so talented, but the main friendship that I’m sure we all love is Liz and Jack. Why? Because these two are brutally honest with each other. They always show up for each other in times of need, and they’re not afraid to tell each other how it is. That’s a true friend.

(Image credit: Fox)

Jess And Cece (New Girl)

God, the list of times that these two have gone through ridiculous drama because of the boys that Jess lives with is endless. But you want to know the best part? Jess and Cece were always there for each other. Whether it was Cece dealing with Schmidt, Jess with Nick, or whatever other crazy shenanigans they went through, it was always these two.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Veronica And Fiona (Shameless)

I will literally always love Veronica and Fiona. The entire Shameless cast essentially defined my college years, as I loved the show. But these two? They were great friends. Fiona was hyped about V just as much as Veronica was about her. They were not afraid to get dirty in order to protect one another. I love ‘em.

(Image credit: NBC)

Leslie And Ron (Parks And Recreation)

The best thing about Leslie and Ron in the Parks and Recreation cast is that they are always there for each other. Often, with many of these office shows, friendships can turn romantic in the blink of an eye, but they were always just hilarious together in so many ways. I can’t help but love them.

(Image credit: The CW)

Bellamy And Clarke (The 100)

While a part of me will never forgive this CW show for not putting these two together because the chemistry was amazing, there’s a lot to love about Bellamy and Clarke from The 100. They went through some of the worst things together, but no matter what, they always stood by each other and let them live their lives, even if they didn’t necessarily agree with their choices. It’s perfect.

(Image credit: The CW)

Sam And Dean (Supernatural)

Is it cheating because they’re brothers? I don’t know. To me, I think Sam and Dean’s friendship is one of the highlights of the Supernatural cast. It wouldn’t be a great show if it weren’t for Sam’s quips, Dean’s sarcastic comments, or how they work so incredibly well together. I mean, it had fifteen seasons. Of course, their friendship was amazing.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Jake And Finn (Adventure Time)

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. Jake and Finn have a friendship that’s special in so many ways. They are friends forever, and you can’t take that from me.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Aang And Sokka (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

When it comes to rewatching Avatar: The Last Airbender , one friendship I particularly love is that of Aang and Sokka. You’d think it'd be because they are always there for each other. Sokka will support Aang no matter what, and Aang will protect his friends as if they were his family. But the real reason is that they are just idiots together – and I mean that in the best way possible. They come up with the silliest plans. And it’s something that makes me laugh every time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Will And Carlton (The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air)

While they were cousins, they did not have to be friends. However, watching the evolution of Will and Carlton’s friendship throughout The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is something that I will always love. A begrudging respect began to form, and by the end, the two of them had become truly close friends, having been through a lot together.

(Image credit: CBS)

Lily And Robin (How I Met Your Mother)

I think a reason why a lot of people like Lily and Robin from How I Met Your Mother is that, in reality, they feel like a lot of real-life friendships – especially with me. Whether it’s cracking jokes, drinking wine, or needing someone to rant to, these two were each other’s person, and that’s something we can always be grateful for.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted And Rebecca (Ted Lasso)

Were Ted and Rebecca close from the start? Not at all. But I love it when the grumpy x sunshine dynamic finally comes around, and these two are the epitome of that, where even Rebecca starts to see how great Ted is. By the end of the series, she was crying as she watched him leave to return to America. Now that’s a friendship.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jimmy And Gaby (Shrinking)

The Shrinking cast has some memorable friendships, but I have to point out Jimmy and Gaby. Sure, they did have their moments of possibly having a fling, but in reality, these two are just funny together. They have some hysterical moments that make me snicker. And it’s something I rewatch when I need a laugh.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rachel, Phoebe And Monica (Friends)

I couldn’t just pick a duo for these three because, in reality, they’re all great friends. I feel like each of them has stuck their neck out for the other on any occasion because they care so deeply. There’s something so special about having three friends who would do anything for the other, and these three take the cake.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jimmy And Paul (Shrinking)

Does Paul continuously say they aren’t friends? Of course. Does that stop Jimmy? Nope! Watching these two interact is the highlight of my week whenever new Shrinking episodes come around, and I would fully watch an entire series dedicated to just them, with Paul turning grumpy as Jimmy’s pestering continues.

(Image credit: NBC)

Grace And Will (Will And Grace)

Of course, I had to put these two on this list. The titular characters of Will & Grace are so iconic that they came back around in a revival back in 2017. Their friendship is hysterical, and they are always there for each other, no matter what.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

SpongeBob And Patrick (SpongeBob SquarePants)

SpongeBob and Patrick are the epitome of how two characters can be as dumb as rocks, but they vibe so well. I love ‘em to death, no matter how stupid these two are together and the trouble they get into. Some of the best SpongeBob memes revolve around their friendship.

(Image credit: MTV)

Scott And Stiles (Teen Wolf)

As someone who lived during the Teen Wolf era, Scott and Stiles were EVERYWHERE. And I mean everywhere. I looked on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr (that’s right, you remember her), and I couldn't escape their friendship – or the people shipping them.

(Image credit: ABC)

Turk And J.D. (Scrubs)

If the term ‘bromance’ had a picture in the dictionary, it would be Turk and J.D.. They were hilarious in every way and perfectly captured what it was like to be just two guys who vibed well and absolutely loved each other. They are what made Scrubs so good.

(Image credit: NBC)

Charles And Jake (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

There are plenty of friendships I could point to in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, but one that always stands out to me is Charles and Jake. I really don’t think they were the brightest bulbs when they were together, but somehow, they always managed to get the job done hilariously.

(Image credit: BBC)

John And Sherlock (Sherlock)

Because, of course, I have to put these two together. Did Sherlock drive John out of his mind? Of course, he did. But Sherlock would also do anything to protect John and his family, and we see that even if Sherlock himself was practically unable to show emotions. That’s the kind of true friendship we all need.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve And Robin (Stranger Things)

Yes, because we love Steve and Robin. The hilarious part about these two is that everyone thought Robin and Steve were going to become the next big romantic thing when Season 3 came around. Still, nope, it turns out Robin was actually a lesbian, and these two ended up becoming besties – and are always there for each other.

(Image credit: The WB)

Lorelai And Rory (Gilmore Girls)

Okay, so while they are mother and daughter, I’m pretty sure we can all collectively agree that Lorelai and Rory are best friends as well. That’s kind of the whole premise of the show. Mothers and daughters would dream of the close relationship that these two had.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie And Dustin (Stranger Things)

Eddie was a true all-star of Stranger Things Season 4, but one of the biggest reasons for that is because of his friendship with Dustin. Eddie got to him on a personal level (one different from Steve's), and that friendship will always be remembered.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Toph And Katara (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Toph and Katara have a powerful friendship. Not only do they bring out the best in each other with their powers, but they constantly challenge each other, especially in the beginning when they don’t get along. But it would be a friendship that would last a lifetime.

Ugh, now I feel like I have to rewatch all of these shows to see these guys again. I think it’s time for a marathon.