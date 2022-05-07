The Best Rami Malek Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Over time, a name that I’ve been seeing a lot more often in both movies and television is Rami Malek. From some of his first roles in film to his starring parts in huge hit TV shows, Malek has constantly proven how skilled of an actor he is. And if you’ve been wondering where to watch some of his best roles, you’re in exactly the right place. While there are some awesome things to know about Rami Malek , we’re here to talk about some of his best films.

If you’ve been on the lookout for the best Rami Malek movies and TV shows that are streaming or available to rent right now, this is the place for you, starting off with a huge hit of his.

(Image credit: USA Network)

Mr. Robot (2015 - 2019)

You knew this one would be on the list. Mr. Robot is an awesome drama show telling the story of Elliot, a seemingly normal programmer who works as a cybersecurity engineer during the day, but at night, he turns into a hacker, acting as a vigilante to takedown a major corporation.

While Rami Malek worked prior to taking on the lead role in Mr. Robot, this was his breakout performance. His performance Elliot was well-loved and Malek received several accolades and nominations, showing just how amazing of an actor he truly is. It’s a shame the show had to come to an end, but all good things do, and i don’t think we’ll ever quite forget our favorite hacker.

Stream Mr. Robot on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Freddie Mercury was one of my idols growing up, and Rami Malek was stellar as him in Bohemian Rhapsody. This biopic tells the story of Freddie Mercury and the band Queen, them becoming hitmakers overnight and him turning into the icon that he is now, as well as his personal struggles to get there.

Rami Malek actually won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody, so if that wasn’t enough to get you to watch this film, I don’t know what is. He perfectly captures the essence that was Freddie Mercury and adds even more personality to the already iconic man. Truly, Rami Malek was amazing in this role.

Rent Bohemian Rhapsody on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Pacific (2010)

Next up, we have the miniseries, The Pacific, from HBO. This series based on the true stories of soldiers in WWII follows the U.S. Marines who were fighting against the Japanese during WWII, capturing their lives, struggles, and so much more.

For those who don’t know, HBO has made some really awesome shows, some of which include stories of WWII, including the legendary Band of Brothers that acts as a predecessor to this miniseries. Rami Malek was the perfect pick to play Cpl. Merriell “Snafu” Shelton, a character based on a real-life Marine, and Malek does him justice with his excellent acting performance alongside his co-stars. If realistic war movies and movies about real-life situations are some of your favorite genres, you need to give this a shot, especially if you’re a fan of Malek, as he stands out amongst the rest.

Stream The Pacific on HBO Max.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Night At The Museum Trilogy (2006-2014)

Ever wonder what would happen if a museum came to life at night? That’s what Night at the Museum is all about, mainly following the adventures of Larry Daley ( played by Ben Stiller ), a night shift security guard who ends up discovering that the American Museum of Natural History in New York comes to life at night.

Fun fact - the first Night at the Museum was actually Rami Malek’s first film ever, and what a movie to start out on, because he is great as Ahkmenrah, the owner of the tablet that allows the exhibits to come to life. I can’t get over how funny he is and his chemistry with Ben Stiller is super. While the film series is only a trilogy, Malek makes an appearance in each one, and further proves my hypothesis that he would make a great ancient pharaoh.

Stream The Night At The Museum Trilogy on Disney+.

Rent The Night At The Museum Trilogy on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Little Things (2021)

Next up, we have The Little Things. In this neo-noir crime film, Rami Malek stars as a detective alongside Denzel Washington, who are both on the case as a string of murders starts to connect to each other - all of which lead to them meeting a person that just might be the problem.

What really makes The Little Things one of Malek’s best movies is his chemistry with Denzel Washington. I love re-watching their scenes as detectives because you really believe that they’re actively trying to solve a case and show just how hard they are working. Even so, The Little Things is filled with great surprises, and you’ll find yourself twisting your head often just to keep up with all the changes in plot, making it a fun time.

Stream The Little Things on HBO Max.

Rent The Little Things on Amazon.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

No Time To Die (2021)

I’m sure at some point in 2021 you heard of Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film , No Time To Die. In this film, we follow Bond, who is attempting to live out a normal life after retiring from MI6. But that retirement comes to a close when a former contact reaches out to him for help, pushing him back into the life of an international spy.

Rami Malek played a Bond villain in No Time To Die, Lyutsifer Safin, who is a terrorist and trying to get revenge on Spectre, and honestly, he plays the villain really well. Like, scarily well. Watching him in this Bond film makes me wonder why Malek doesn’t play more villains, because he surprisingly pulls it off and had some really amazing scenes with Craig. Rami Malek might have fallen in love with his Bond villain , but I think I have, too. Someone help me.

Rent No Time To Die on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (2017-2018)

I bet you didn’t think you’d see a voice role on here. BoJack Horseman is an iconic adult animated series on Netflix , telling the story of the titular character who is trying to get back into the limelight after several years in obscurity by writing a tell-all novel using a ghost writer.

While Rami Malek has done voiceover work (as well as motion capture work) for video games before, like Until Dawn and The Legend of Korra, I wanted to point out his role as Flip McVicker, as I feel that’s some of his best voiceover work. His portrayal of the insecure yet pretentious creator of Philbert and the way he clashes with BoJack really makes the show during Seasons 4 and 5. I wish we had gotten to see more of him.

Stream BoJack Horseman on Netflix.

(Image credit: Gravitas Ventures)

Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus (2014)

Next up, we have Da Sweet Blood of Jesus. This Spike Lee film tells the story of an anthropologist whose life changes when he is suddenly stabbed by a dagger, which turns out to be a magical weapon from ancient Africa that turns him into a terrifying creature - a vampire.

I know, the premise itself sounds like any old vampire film, but I have to say that Da Sweet Blood of Jesus is unique in every way. From how vampires work to the ending, that shows Rami Malek giving a compelling performance as Seneschal Higginbottom, working as a servant and having some really awesome scenes alongside Stephen Tyrion Williams as Dr. Green. It’s not your typical vampire film, but thanks to the brilliant acting from both Malek and his co-stars, it’s an intriguing entree into the fantasy genre.

Stream Da Sweet Blood of Jesus on Showtime.

Rent Da Sweet Blood of Jesus on Apple TV.

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Papillon (2017)

Last but not least, we have Papillon. This biographical drama starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek follows the true story of French convict Henri Charrière - who was called Papillon, and escaped with fellow convict, Louis Dega, from Devil’s Island in the 1940s.

The movie itself is really great, with a lot of thrilling action moments. But, what makes this movie one of Rami Malek’s best is his overall performance as Louis Dega, as well as his partnership with Charlie Hunnam as Henri Charrière. They truly make such an outstanding duo.

Stream Papillon on Hulu.

Rent Papillon on Amazon.