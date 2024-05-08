How To Watch Doctor Who Season 14 Online Starring Ncuti Gatwa And Stream The Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Doctor Who Season 14 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Saturday, May 11 at 12am BST Channel: BBC One Stream free: on BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: Disney Plus (US, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Doctor Who Season 14: Synopsis

Ncuti Gatwa is returning to our screens after officially taking over as the Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road” last Christmas. Now, after much anticipation, the latest era of Doctor Who is beginning. Jump aboard the refurbed TARDIS as showrunner Russell T Davies charts an exciting new course for the show: one full of wild adventures, Whoniverse-expanding mysteries, and intergalactic beasts. Our guide below explains how to watch Doctor Who Season 14 online 100% free and from anywhere in the world.

Doctor Who has delighted sci-fi fans since 1963, and Gatwa’s historic tenure as the Doctor – he’s the first openly queer, Black actor to inhabit the role – inaugurates the show’s fortieth season. For various reasons, however, it’s being widely touted as “Season One”: an appellation that suggests something of a renaissance for the iconic sci-fi series.

"It's very new,” Davies says, back at the helm following the 60th anniversary specials. “Ncuti's new and Millie [Gibson] is new, and it was new to us with Disney and the whole new era, as it were.” Even Gatwa’s introduction as the fifteenth doctor, appearing pants-less in “The Giggle” after the novel "bi-generation" of David Tenant’s fourteenth Doctor, proved another first for the series, and ushered in a daring blast of Gen Z energy.

While there will be no Daleks and no Cybermen this season, Whovians can expect the fifteenth Doctor and his foundling companion Ruby to instigate utter bedlam in almost every quadrant of spacetime. They’ll traverse the dinosaur-ruled Mesozoic Era and crash land the TARDIS during England's 19th century Regency period, while rocking out in Abbey Road Studios during the Swinging Sixties and meeting the Fab Four.

The latter episode will introduce Drag Race legend Jinx Monsoon as Maestro, the scenery-chewing villain of what appears to be a genre-bending, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg-inspired musical extravaganza. And you can bet your sonic screwdriver that the season finale, dubbed “Empire of Death,” is going to prove heartbreakingly epic.

Despite the show’s facelift, Doctor Who continues to lean into its considerable legacy. Alongside new cast members like Indira Varma, Frozen-actor Jonathan Groff, and Lenny Rush as the enigmatic Morris, we’ll find Bonnie Langford’s erstwhile companion Mel Bush rejoin the fray, while Jemma Redgrave as UNIT director Kate Stewart, and Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble’s daughter Rose, will both reprise their roles.

Ready for a new era of Who? Then read our guide below for everything you need to know to watch Doctor Who Season 14 online, 100% free on BBC iPlayer and from anywhere.

Watch Doctor Who Season 14 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

You ready for this? Whovians can finally watch Doctor Who Season 14 from Saturday, May 11. Episodes will be added to BBC iPlayer first – just after midnight every Saturday at 12am BST – before getting their TV debut on BBC One later that day. The season debuts with a double whammy, the first episode airing at 6.20pm BST and the second at 7.05pm BST.

New episodes will then air weekly on Saturdays around a similar time in the evening.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices, You can watch BBC broadcasts live or on-demand, and its content is absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 14 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Doctor Who Season 14 just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 14 online in the US

(Image credit: Disney)

Stateside and fans of the Doctor have a slight time-traveling advantage. US viewers can watch Doctor Who Season 14 from Friday, 10 May at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Now co-produced by Disney, you can watch all-new Doctor Who with a subscription to Disney Plus. There are multiple Disney Plus price points to choose from with subscriptions starting from $7.99 for a Basic ad-supported plan. Or you can ditch the ads and go Premium for $13.99 a month ($139.99 when you opt for the annual plan).

There are also a variety of Disney Plus bundle options that could help you save a buck. For example, the Trio Basic plan gifts you with ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 – that’s a monthly saving of 44% compared to the price of subscribing to each separately.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 14 online in Canada

In the Great North, Canadian viewers can also watch Doctor Who Season 14 from Friday, 10 May at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, as part of a subscription to Disney Plus.

Not yet a member? Disney Plus plans start from CA$7.99 a month for the new ad-supported option. Alternatively, there’s the Standard ad-free plan for CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 a year, or the top-tier Premium plan at CA$14.99/CA$149.99 annually.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 14 online in Australia

The Doctor is in! Aussies can watch Doctor Who Season 14 online every Saturday from May 11 (9am AEST) with a subscription to Disney Plus.

There are only a few subscription options available in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99 or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. Pay a bit more, however, and update to Disney Plus Premium.

Currently outside of the UK? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Everything you need to know about Doctor Who Season 14

Doctor Who Season 14 Cast

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jonathan Groff as TBC

George Caple as Paul McCartney

James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

Phillip Davies as George Harrison

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Paul Forman as Lord Barton

Doctor Who Season 14 Trailer

Doctor Who Season 14 Release Schedule

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 1, “Space Babies”: Friday, May 10

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 2, “The Devil’s Chord”: Friday, May 10

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 3, “Boom”: Friday, May 17

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 4, “73 Yards”: Friday, May 24

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 5, “Dot and Bubble”: Friday, May 31

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 6, “Rogue”: Friday, June 7

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 7, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday”: Friday, May 10

Doctor Who Season 14 – Episode 8, “Empire of Death”: Friday, May 10

