Why Did Candace Cameron Bure And Her Family Leave Los Angeles?

It’s become a trend in recent years for stars to leave the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a more quiet life elsewhere, either in the U.S. or even a different country. While many child actors left Hollywood behind completely, other performers and musicians simply chose to leave the city, not the industry, mostly for their families. Stars like Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, and others moved out of Hollywood, and now Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about why she also left.

The former Hallmark star has been in the Hollywood spotlight ever since she was little, and she was even born and raised in Los Angeles, meaning that she is no stranger to the city. Last year, Bure’s daughter Natasha revealed she was moving out of Hollywood to settle in Texas, and it seems like the actress is following in her daughter’s footsteps. Bure spoke with Fox News Digital about the reason she and her husband Valeri left, and I can’t say I blame them:

We didn't feel safe anymore. And that was the biggest reason that we moved. Not everyone in Hollywood lives behind guard gates, and we weren't behind gates. It's amazing what people feel they can do. And wanting to be a part of your life in some way. Some of it is innocent, some of it wasn't. But it's quite unnerving when you're just trying to be a person and live life, and you don't know what's around the corner.

The Full House alum also mentioned how they’ve had “quite a few problems over the years” with fans coming onto their property and either hiding, taking photos, or even coming up to the door. It makes sense why Bure wanted to leave as she didn’t feel safe in her home. Plus, she spent her entire life in one area, so a change of scenery might have been needed.

Candace Cameron Bure revealed on her Instagram Story in April that she had moved, doubling down on security reasons and the fact that her children have left the nest. Just because she no longer lives in Hollywood, it doesn’t mean she’s stepping away from acting tough.

Bure is as busy as ever at GAF, her other new home. She was also in the recently released Lionsgate film Unsung Hero alongside Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, and Terry O’Quinn.

Meanwhile, more and more celebrities are moving away from Hollywood. Chris Hemsworth lives in Australia, while Katherine Heigl moved to a ranch in Utah. Matthew McConaughey wanted to escape the paparazzi, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt moved in order to prioritize their family. It’s not unusual to move somewhere quieter, and it seems like more and more celebrities are doing so, especially if it doesn’t affect their job that much.

Bure seems content with her choice to move out of Hollywood, and her reasoning behind it makes a ton of sense. Hopefully, this doesn’t get in the way of her GAF takeover, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she already has some more movies in the works for the 2024 TV schedule.