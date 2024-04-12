Doctor Who Announced Millie Gibson Is Coming Back Alongside A New Companion, And This Trio Looks Fantastic

For a few months, rumors ran around that had many of us thinking we wouldn't see Millie Gibson as the Doctor's companion Ruby Sunday after the season of Doctor Who that's about to air on the 2024 TV schedule . However, have no fear Whovians! Not only will Gibson be returning to star alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the Fifteenth Doctor's second season, but Varada Sethu will be joining them too, and I have to say that this trio looks "fantastic!"

While it was believed Millie Gibson would be leaving after the first season of Doctor Who that will air on Disney+ , and Russell T. Davies mentioned that she'd be returning to the show Coronation Street , this news from Disney and the BBC confirms that she'll be coming back for the sci-fi classic's second season on the streamer.

In a press release from Disney and the BBC, it was also confirmed that Varada Sethu would be a new companion "alongside current companion Ruby Sunday." That statement along with this sweet photo from the 2025 season's table read of Sethu, Gibson and Gatwa (shown above) fully affirms that The Doctor will be galavanting around the universe with two companions next season.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies had nothing but wonderful things to say about this trio, and he noted that he can’t wait for the three of them to work together to save the universe in 2025, saying in the press release:

I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side–we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!

Personally, I’m a big fan of having three folks in the TARDIS. Some of the best Doctor Who episodes featured Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and his companions Amy and Rory, and I love the Three Musketeers energy that comes with the timelord having two travel pals. So, yes, I’m stoked that Varada Sethu, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will be leading the next season of Doctor Who.

While it’s thrilling that we now know Millie Gibson will be coming back to Doctor Who, I also can’t wait to get to know Varada Sethu’s character. The actress’s resume includes projects like Andor and Jurassic World Dominion, so she’s more than ready to take on the timey-wimey adventures in Doctor Who. She also can’t wait to get to work, as she said in the cast announcement:

I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole ‘Doctor Who’ family - because that is what they are - for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with. This is SO much fun!

The cast of Doctor Who’s 14th season in the modern era is already iconic, and this news about the companions made the 15th season just as exciting.

At the time of this writing, we don’t know the name of Varada Sethu’s new companion or if she and Millie Gibson will appear in every episode of Doctor Who’s season slated for 2025. However, the news did confirm that they’d both be traveling with Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor at the same time.