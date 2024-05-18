Jason Momoa And Jack Black Are In The Minecraft Movie Together, And I Love How They Celebrated The Game's 15th Anniversary

Ahead of the Minecraft movie joining a long list of upcoming video game adaptations entering our eyeballs in the near future, the phenomenon is celebrating 15 years on our screens! To assist in ringing in the monumental anniversary, two of the biggest members of the Minecraft movie’s cast got together to cut the cake. Just wait until you watch the video, because you might fall in love with Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s dynamic like I just did.

Jason Momoa And Jack Black Celebrate Minecraft’s 15th Anniversary

Minecraft’s Instagram page shared a short, but very sweet video of Jason Momoa and Jack Black together with swords and pickaxes to call their own. Take a look:

Now, I knew Jack Black was a funny guy, but man, is Jason Momoa a fun partner for him in the battle of their “feast” with that blocky birthday cake for Minecraft. It’s a short social media video, but it packs a lot of punch, between Jack Black calling his pickaxe “kickass” and the pair swinging their weapons together at the cake. The post read: “crafting kick axe memories since ‘09,” along the wink of a tease that says “here’s to what’s next.”

What’s Going On With The Minecraft Movie

While we won’t see the Minecraft movie for another year, the video game account is clearly already on the bandwagon to connect its universe with the stars of the movie. The movie actually recently wrapped its production in New Zealand last month . Check out how Momoa and Black celebrated then:

The Minecraft movie kicked off production initially back in June of 2023, but was halted by the SAG-AFTRA strike until the end of the year. Filming then resumed in January of this year and will now go into the post-production phase.

The movie is being helmed by Jared Hess, who previously made classic comedies like Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre (the latter also with Jack Black). It comes from a screenplay by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer, who previously wrote Masterminds together alongside Hess as director. Also among the cast of Minecraft is Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, Jemaine Clement and Wednesday’s Emma Myers.

A Minecraft movie has long been in the works, with discussions first reportedly taking place back in 2012. At one point, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney was going to direct a version of the film with Steve Carell playing a voice character. After that died, the Nee brothers (who went on to make The Lost City) were hired to rewrite the movie amidst a host of other names who have been connected to the Warner Bros. flick.

You can get excited to see Jason Momoa and Jack Black in Minecraft, which is coming to theaters on April 4, 2025.