Stranger Things Dropped New Photos Of Jonathan And Nancy In Season 5, And I'm Stoked About Who They'll Seemingly Be Paired With

Nearly two full years have passed since the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 ending released for Netflix subscribers, and there's still no news about when the fifth and final season will be ready to go. After the cliffhangers from the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 ending, fans have had a lot to wonder about since spring 2022. Now, co-creator Ross Duffer has shared some photos of Natalie Dyer and Charlie Heaton as Nancy and Jonathan, and the clues about who they'll be paired with is worth getting excited about even as hiatus continues. I'm stoked, anyway!

In noting that Stranger Things Season 5 had finished filming through Week 19 of production, Ross Duffer shared a bunch of pics, including a few that suggest fans with Netflix subscriptions are in for a throwback to the earliest days of the series. Take a look:

A post shared by Ross Duffer A photo posted by rossduffer on

While there's only so much we can glean about Stranger Things filming locations and plot points from the photos, the first image shows Steve and Nancy looking pretty terrified in the back of a car, which the show's Instagram account confirmed is the back of Steve Harrington's BMW. The next photo shows the Duffer Brothers as well as Joe Keery looking at a screen along with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who are seemingly wearing the same costumes that they were in the back of the car.

It looks like those early special effects sneak peeks weren't messing around about Steve and Jonathan sharing some scenes! After this particular trio had one of the major storylines of the first season, it'll be a throwback to get them back together again. The next image from Duffer looks to be like a screenshot of a video of Maya Hawke as Robin, but it's impossible to say just on that if she's in the same storyline as Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan. I have to hope so, though, as the Robin/Steve duo has been one of the most fun parts of the show since Season 3.

Without even a teaser trailer to go on, fans have really only had photos to use as fuel for speculation. Some other behind-the-scenes pics from Ross Duffer seemingly reveal that the final season is set in 1989 after a time jump of multiple years, although it's possible that I'm just reading too much into one particular prop. Some footage could really help!

Even if we can't expect any spoilers as big as to confirm whether the Stranger Things Demogorgon will be back or if there's any truth to fan speculation about whether Eddie Munson is alive, even a brief teaser would be more than welcome at this point. Still, I can appreciate Ross Duffer providing the occasional glimpses behind the scenes that seem to confirm at least some elements of the fifth and final season.

For now, you can always revisit the first four seasons streaming with a Netflix subscription, and check out some other options on our 2024 TV schedule that will arrive a whole lot sooner than Stranger Things Season 5.