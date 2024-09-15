How To Watch Nightsleeper Online And Stream Every Episode Of The BBC Thriller Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Nightsleeper Online

Watch Nightsleeper: Synopsis

Careening onto BBC One is a new six-part thriller charged with drama and suspense. Fans of ITV’s Red Eye will go off the rails for Nightsleeper, a contemporary cross between the 1994 blockbuster Speed and Murder on the Orient Express, in which a dangerous hacker sends a sleeper train hurtling across the UK. Catch this nail-biting new series with our guide below, where we explain how to watch Nightsleeper online for free with BBC iPlayer.

From the mind of BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather (The Control Room) comes this real time tale of an off-duty policeman, aided by a top cyber security official, and their efforts to prevent a train traveling at 125 miles an hour from a catastrophic final destination. To do so, they need to uncover the identity of the criminal who has apprehended the London-bound service from Glasgow and turned it into “a guided missile.”

Joe Cole (Gangs of London) stars as the cop unable to get any shuteye on the sleeper. He finds himself dealing with the escalating emotions of the passengers, at least one of whom may be in league with the hijacker. He’s joined by Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) as Abby, a senior member of the National Cyber Security Center trying to take control from afar. She and Joe – erstwhile strangers – must put their faith in each other as the train gathers its deadly momentum.

Meanwhile, crowding the frantic cyber security center and careening carriages are perspiring staff, hysterical passengers, and potential suspects. They’re played by an excellent ensemble cast, among them David Threlfall (Shameless), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), James Cosmo (His Dark Materials), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), and Sharon Rooney (Barbie, My Mad Fat Diary) – none of whom are beyond suspicion as they race towards their doom.

Delivering a pulse-quickening series studded with “twists and turns and heart and humor,” this is one public service you can’t afford to miss. Hop on board and read the following guide for how to watch Nightsleeper online and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch Nightsleeper online in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Don’t be late for this real time thriller: watch Nightsleeper when it airs live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer from Sunday, September 15 at 9pm BST.

The miniseries consists of six-episodes, airing weekly every Sunday and Monday in the same time slot. Alternatively, BBC iPlayer will have every single episode to stream on-demand from 6am BST Sunday morning on September 15.

If don’t have linear TV or prefer to watch on catch-up, you can stream the show via the BBC's online platform, BBC iPlayer. It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Nightsleeper online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Nightsleeper online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Nightsleeper online free in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussies, brace yourself for some pulse-raising drama and watch Nightsleeper online from Sunday, September 15 on Stan, with new episodes available weekly every Sunday and Monday.

New subscribers are entitled to a 30-day free trial. Subsequently, subscriptions start at AU$12 a month, all the way up to the top-tier Stan Premium at $21 a month, which is 4K Ultra HD-enabled, amongst other things.

Can I Watch Nightsleeper in the US?

If you don’t buy a ticket, you can’t take the ride! US broadcasters haven’t yet confirmed whether they’ve acquired the BBC thriller Nightsleeper for American audiences. Freemantle are handling global distribution, though, so if we get wind of a US release, we’ll be sure to update our readers here.

Can I watch Nightsleeper in Canada?

As with the US, it's currently unknown whether Nightsleeper will get a streaming release in Canada anytime soon. Whether or not a service like BritBox might pick it up at a future date, we don't yet know, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted here.

As detailed above, if you’re away from home you can download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer, or your preferred regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Nightsleeper Trailer

Nightsleeper Episode Release Schedule

Nightsleeper – Episode 1: Sunday, September 15

Nightsleeper – Episode 2: Monday, September 16

Nightsleeper – Episode 3: Sunday, September 22

Nightsleeper – Episode 4: Monday, September 23

Nightsleeper – Episode 5: Sunday, September 29

Nightsleeper – Episode 6: Monday, September 30

Who Is In The Cast of Nightsleeper? Joe Cole as Joe Roag

Alexandra Roach as Abby Aysgarth

James Cosmo as Fraser Warren

David Threlfall as Paul Peveril

Pamela Nomvete as Nicola Miller

Parth Thakerar as Saj Sidhu

Ruth Madeley as Chrissy Doolan

Katie Leung as Rachel Li

Adam Mitchell as Mouse

Scott Reid as Billy McCloud

Jasmine Naziha Jones as Zed Hylton

Sharon Rooney as Yas Brown

Alex Ferns as Aaron Moy

Daniel Cahill as Danny Geoghan

Sharon Small as Liz Draycott

Lois Chimimba as Erin Connolly

Leah MacRae as Sophie Warren