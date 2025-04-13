How To Watch The Last Of Us Season 2 Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Award-Winning HBO Series From Anywhere

How To Watch The Last of Us Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, April 13 (US, CA) | Monday, April 14 (UK, AU) New Episodes: every Sunday at 9pm PT / ET Channel: HBO US Stream: Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | Max (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Last of Us Season 2: Synopsis

The follow up to HBO’s hit drama has arrived, reuniting Pedro Pascal with Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a deadly pandemic that turned half the US population into the infectious hosts of a parasitic fungus. Promising even more jaw-dropping action and collapse-of-civilization chaos, our guide below explains everything to know about how to watch The Last of Us Season 2 online and from anywhere.

Game developer Naughty Dog struck gold with 2013’s survival thriller The Last of Us, which became one of its most popular and groundbreaking titles. HBO then had the tricky task of adapting the beloved property for TV and winning the favor of the game’s ardent fans. They needn’t have worried. The Last of Us restored our faith in adaptations of great video games and fast became HBO’s most-watched debut ever.

It was nominated for Best TV Series – Drama at the Golden Globes, won eight Emmys, and was widely acclaimed by critics, who praised “its scale, depiction of dread and its believable vision of friendship in disaster” (Daily Telegraph), with many hailing it as an extraordinary televisual accomplishment.

Exec producers and showrunners Craig Mazon and Neil Druckmann have returned to the helm, and Season 2 looks sure to seize control of our brains quicker than we can yell, “Cordyceps!”. Adapted from The Last of Us Part II (2020), the series will pick up five years after Joel gunned down the Fireflies as they attempted to fatally operate on Ellie, believing her immunity might hold the cure for the terrifying infection decimating humanity.

Subsequently, the country is still a disease-ravaged hellscape. They find a vestige of normality in the community of Jackson, Wyoming, where Joel’s brother Tommy (Diego Luna) resides. Ellie even enjoys newfound romance with her best friend Dina (Isabela Merced, Madame Webb). Yet, outside the compound’s walls, the hordes of toadstool-headed infected are rapidly growing.

Dangerous new factions also emerge from the societal wreckage. Having usurped FEDRA, the Washington Liberation Front find themselves locked in a war with a religious cult called the Seraphites, while Abby (Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick), a soldier and former Firefly, arrives looking to exact revenge.

Plunging us back into this thrilling, post-apocalyptic world, The Last of Us promises greater spectacle, guest stars (Catherine O’Hara! Jeffrey Wright!) and more heart-wrenching drama than before. Don’t miss an episode with our following guide, detailing how you can watch The Last of Us Season 2 online, and from anywhere.

(Image credit: Max)

How To Watch The Last of Us Season 2 online in the US

HBO’s infectiously good, Emmy-winning series is back! Those located in the US can watch The Last of Us Season 2 from Sunday, April 13. New episodes arrive weekly at 9pm ET/PT on HBO’s linear channel and on-demand through Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max.

Cut the cord? Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively), or, to get even more bang for your buck, purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch The Last of Us Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Last of Us Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to Watch The Last of Us Season 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

In Canada, fans of the show will want a subscription to Crave to watch The Last of Us Season 2. The latest season will debut on Sunday, April 13 at 9pm ET/PT via the HBO1 channel and through Crave’s on-demand platform, with new episodes available each week.

There are three plans to choose from with Crave. Basic is its cheapest at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

How to watch The Last of Us Season 2 online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

The nail-biting drama will be spreading quickly to the UK. Viewers across the pond can watch The Last of Us Season 2 on Monday, April 14 – first at 2am BST, and broadcast later the same day at 9pm BST. You’ll want either a Sky TV or NOW subscription.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 6-month minimum term membership at £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch The Last of Us Season 2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Max)

Max is now officially available in Australia. That means, rather than heading to Binge for The Last of Us Season 2, you’ll want to grab a Max subscription. The very first episode lands there on Monday, April 14, with new installments available to stream at the same time each week.

Right now, all plans are available at a discounted rate, fixed for the next 12 months when you subscribe before April 30, 2025. Rather than AU$11.99 a month, for example, the Basic with Ads plan is currently only AU$7.99. The Standard plan is AU$11.99 (down from AU$15.99), and you’ll pay less for the Premium option too – AU$17.99 instead of AU$21.99.

The promo includes annual memberships too. So, if you grab the Basic with Ads yearly plan before April 30, you’ll get twelve months of Max for just AU$79.99 and save AU$40 off the usual annual price (AU$119.99).

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

Who Is The Cast Of The Last of Us Season 2?

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Owen

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

Joe Pantoliano as Eugene

Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan

Ben Ahlers as Burton

Hettienne Park as Elise Park

Robert John Burke as Seth

Noah Lamanna as Kat

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode Release Schedule

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 1: Sunday, April 13

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 2: Sunday, April 20

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 3: Sunday, April 27

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 4: Sunday, May 4

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 5: Sunday, May 11

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 6: Sunday, May 18

The Last of Us Season 2 – Episode 7: Sunday, May 25

What To Expect From The Last of Us Season 2 As per the Warner Bros. Discovery Press Release: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”