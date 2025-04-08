How To Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 And Stream Final Episodes For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6: Preview

Eight years on, and the enslaved Handmaid’s of Hulu’s dystopian drama are laying down their wings to take arms against the totalitarian government of Gilead. And a vengeful June Osbourne (Golden Globe-winner Elizabeth Moss) is leading the charge as her journey comes to an explosive close – though, praise be, sequel series The Testaments has just begun production! Read on below for how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale final season online and 100% free with SBS On Demand and from anywhere.

The Handmaid’s Tale was the unmissable TV series of 2017. Based on Margaret Atwood’s Booker Prize-nominated 1985 novel, the adaptation followed the lives of “Handmaids," the subjugated female subjects of the fictional Republic of Gilead. In a world devastated by environmental crises, these women – the few still able to get pregnant – are forced into “natal slavery” for their male Commanders so that they can bear children for their infertile wives.

The dark drama took a match to the cultural zeitgeist. Touching on timely themes of female autonomy and resurgent fascism, it garnered plenty of awards acclaim, including the Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series, and secured trophies for both Moss (Mad Men) and Ann Dowd as the indomitable Aunt Lydia. And critics heaped it with almost universal praise. The New York Times gushed that it was “unflinching, vital and scary as hell,” while The Herald (Ireland) effused that it “succeeds spectacularly on every level.”

It may have lost its initial urgency after five seasons, but June’s journey and Moss’s performance remain as compelling as ever. Despite escaping into Canada, anti-refugee sentiment and extremist support for Gilead meant June’s life remains in danger. After multiple attempts on her life, and once more separated from her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) last season, we saw June flee the country clutching baby Nichole and seeking refuge in Hawaii. But whose path should she cross on the way but Serena's (Yvonne Strahovski), her former enemy and occasional ally.

Returning alongside Moss for one last hurrah are series OGs Samira Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer as Janine, and Max Minghella as Nick Blaine, just a few individuals looking to tear the regime down. War is inevitable as the resistance grows. Mayday is ready to kill Gilead’s most extremist Commanders, which includes one new character played by Josh Charles (We Own This City), who forebodingly declares that Gilead must “hold these terrorist rebels to account.”

Will our Handmaids find themselves on The Wall? Or might June and her allies finally bring Gilead’s reign of terror to an end? Catch every last episode with the following viewing guide, which explains how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 and stream the explosive final season free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale final season online for free in Australia

(Image credit: SBS)

Praise be! The hit drama returns on Tuesday, April 8, and those in Australia can watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 online from 2:01pm AEST and stream every episode of the final season 100% free with SBS On Demand at the same time as its US release.

A trio of episodes are available from debut, followed by weekly single episodes up until the finale on May 27. Alternatively, watch new instalments on the linear SBS channel every Wednesday from April 9.

It's easy to stream The Handmaid’s Tale with SBS On Demand. There are no membership fees to consider: simply sign-in, or create an account by providing a few personal details (name, email address, DOB, etc.) and voila! You can enjoy the latest Handmaid’s drama right away.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access SBS On Demand like you would at home.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale final season online from anywhere

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 online just as you would at home.

While services like SBS On Demand block access from IP addresses outside of the the country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Aussie citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australian-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale final season online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

US viewers can watch The Handmaid’s Tale final season exclusively on Hulu beginning from Tuesday, April 8 at 12am PT / 3am ET. After the premiere’s volley of three episodes, the show will fall into a one-episode-a-week release schedule up until the series finale.

There are a variety of Hulu subscriptions to chose from. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

An Aussie looking to watch The Handmaid’s Tale while away from home? Use a VPN to access your SBS On Demand account from anywhere.

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Those in Canada can watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 from Tuesday, April 8, thanks to streaming service Crave, with new episodes being uploaded each week.

Crave plans start from CA$9.99 a month (+tax) with three plans to choose from. Upgrade to Crave Standard at CA$14.99 per month and get four simultaneous streams. However, the CA$22 Premium plan offers the best value. It’s the only option with no adverts, and lets you stream live TV channels and download content to watch on the go. You can also save month by signing up for an annual plan, each of which offer 12 months for the price of 10.

Out of the country? Simply download a VPN and connect to SBS On Demand like you would back home, regardless of where you’re currently located.

Can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale final season online in the UK?

It’s been confirmed! UK fans will be able to catch the Handmaids’ final stand against Gilead on Channel 4’s free streaming service. However, we don’t know yet exactly when viewers will be able to watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 from across the pond. As soon as we get more information, we’ll update our guide here.

Currently out of the country? VOD platforms like Hulu and SBS On Demand are regionally-restricted, so you’ll need a VPN to watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 to access your home services while abroad.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Trailer

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1: "Train" – Tuesday, April 8

Episode 2: "Exile" – Tuesday, April 8

Episode 3: "Devotion" – Tuesday, April 8

Episode 4: "Promotion" – Tuesday, April 15

Episode 5: "Janine" – Tuesday, April 22

Episode 6: "Surprise" – Tuesday, April 29

Episode 7: "Shattered" – Tuesday, May 6

Episode 8: "Exodus" – Tuesday, May 13

Episode 9: "Execution" – Tuesday, May 20

Episode 10: "The Handmaid's Tale" – Tuesday, May 27

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Cast

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam

Natasha Mumba as Danielle

Victoria Sawal as Tyler

Amanda Zhou as Vicky

Carey Cox as Rose Blaine

Josh Charles as TBC