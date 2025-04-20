How To Watch The Rehearsal Season 2 Online And Stream The Docu-Comedy Series From Anywhere

How To Watch The Rehearsal Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, April 20 (US, CA) | Monday, April 21 (AU) New Episodes: every Sunday at 10.40pm PT/ET Channel: HBO US Stream: $5 off Max via Sling International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | Max (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Rehearsal Season 2: Synopsis

After a three-year wait, Nathan Fielder is finally dropping six new episodes of his genius docu-comedy, with the master puppeteer now putting his extensive simulation skills at the service of aviation industry. The follow-up looks to be an ambitious departure from its inaugural season. But fans should expect a similar mix of cringe comedy, social commentary, and U-turns into unexpectedly profound territory. Read on below for how to watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online and no matter where you happen to be streaming from.

The concept of HBO’s The Rehearsal seemed fairly simple when it initially debuted. Fielder proposed an elaborate role-playing service, aimed to appeal to doubt-riddled individuals thinking about making a nerve-wracking disclosure or major life change. Nathan would then “rehearse” the scenario with them to the nth degree. Like, an absurdly disproportionate amount: erecting duplicates of their homes to stage their mock encounters in, enlisting dozens of actors, and planning for every possible outcome.

Following the Season 1 opener, of a New Yorker’s benign confession that they’d been lying about their education, the show quickly expanded in scope and became fascinatingly self-reflexive, revealing multiple layers of unreality like a Russian nesting doll. When a woman called Angela later decides to role-play being a mom, Fielder finds himself switching from observer to participant and joining her as a co-parent. The series was audacious, provocative, and even affecting. Particularly when the 6-year-old hired to act as Fielder’s son becomes tearfully attached to him, unable to distinguish between reality and make-believe: resulting in one of many ethical quandaries that find Fielder repeatedly restaging his simulation to obtain a better outcome. Yes, The Rehearsal is very, very meta.

Even after seeing the trailer, it’s hard to know what to expect this time around (except that it’ll be unpredictable, bonkers, and generally brilliant). On the surface of it, Season 2 will find Fielder offer his role-playing methods to help improve air travel safety. But, with his deadpan delivery that he's "been studying commercial aviation disasters as a hobby,” it’s hard not to question his sincerity, which is exactly what multiple industry experts do at a packed conference, where they call out the Nathan For You star as a “prankster”.

So far, critics agree that Season 2 is better than its predecessor. Screen Rant conclude that it’s “more daring, profound, and subversively hilarious,” IndieWire has praised its balance of earnestness and “side-splitting comedy,” while Jonah Krueger of Consequence effuses that the show “defies all classification, expectation, and logic.” Based on these early notices, it should be something pretty special.

We couldn’t be more excited for this long-awaited follow-up. Streaming on Max in the US from Sunday, read our guide below for how to watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How To Watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online in the US

The mind-melting HBO comedy is back. US fans can watch The Rehearsal Season 2 when it debuts on Sunday, April 20, with new episodes available from 10:30pm ET/PT on streaming service Max, or at 10.40pm ET/PT on HBO’s linear channel, immediately after new episodes of The Righteous Gemstones.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

Otherwise Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively), or, to get even more bang for your buck, purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

How to watch The Rehearsal Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Rehearsal Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Rehearsal, head to Max.

How To Watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online in Canada

Located in the Great North? You’ll need a subscription to Crave to watch The Rehearsal Season 2 and stream the very latest episodes. The series will air weekly from Sunday, April 20 at 10.30pm ET/PT, via the HBO1 channel or through Crave’s on-demand platform.

There are three plans to choose from with Crave. Basic is its cheapest at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Can I watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online in the UK?

Nathan Fielder definitely didn’t plan for this! For now, The Rehearsal Season 2 isn’t being made available in the UK. However, when it does get the go-ahead, we’d expect it to become available on NOW, which is where you can currently stream the show’s initial six episodes.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online in Australia

Max was recently rolled out Down Under, which means that Aussies can watch The Rehearsal Season 2 online from Monday, April 21, as long as they sign-up for a Max subscription.

Right now, all plans are available at a discounted rate, fixed for the next 12 months when you subscribe before April 30, 2025. Rather than AU$11.99 a month, for example, the Basic with Ads plan is currently only AU$7.99. The Standard plan is AU$11.99 (down from AU$15.99), and you’ll pay less for the Premium option too – AU$17.99 instead of AU$21.99.

The promo includes annual memberships too. So, if you grab the Basic with Ads yearly plan before April 30, you’ll get twelve months of Max for just AU$79.99 and save AU$40 off the usual annual price (AU$119.99).

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

The Rehearsal Season 2 Trailer

The Rehearsal Season 2, Episode Release Schedule

The Rehearsal Season 2 – Episode 1, “Gotta Have Fun”: Sunday, April 20

The Rehearsal Season 2 – Episode 2, “Star Potential”: Sunday, April 27

The Rehearsal Season 2 – Episode 3, “Pilot’s Code”: Sunday, May 4

The Rehearsal Season 2 – Episode 4, “Kissme”: Sunday, May 11

The Rehearsal Season 2 – Episode 5, “Washington”: Sunday, May 18

The Rehearsal Season 2 – Episode 6, “My Controls”: Sunday, May 25

What To Expect From The Rehearsal Season 2: As per the Warner Bros. Discovery Press Release: “THE REHEARSAL follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.”