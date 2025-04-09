How To Watch Reunion Online And Stream BBC British Sign Language Revenge Thriller For Free From Anywhere

Bilingual four-part thriller explores the isolation of a deaf man after spending time in prison for murder

Miri (ROSE AYLING-ELLIS), Carly (LARA PEAKE), Daniel Brennan (MATTHEW GURNEY), Christine (ANNE-MARIE DUFF), Stephen Renworth (EDDIE MARSAN) for BBC&#039;s Reunion
(Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Nick Eagle)
Premiered: April 7

Channel: BBC One

New Episodes: Mondays at 9pm BST

Free Stream: Stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer now (UK)

Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Reunion: Synopsis

Not the first show to explore other languages in the UK, Reunion follows a trend of new shows coming out of the BBC. Gaelic-language crime drama The Island (An T-Eilean) aired earlier this year, with Welsh thriller The One That Got Away following swiftly after back in February. Now, though, the BBC tackles something altogether more fresh and inclusive, offering the perspective of a deaf man isolated by both his choices, but also his disability. Read on for how to watch Reunion online and for free from anywhere, with all episodes now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Daniel Brennan (Matthew Gurney) has just got out of prison after serving ten years for murder. Exploring the experience of a deaf man in prison, Reunion is also equal parts an exploration into being unable to assimilate into neither the hearing world nor the deaf community, and his possible road to redemption following his crimes – should he choose to take it. The key appears to be a reconciliation with his estranged daughter, Carly, portrayed by Lara Peake.

Also starring Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters), Eddie Marsan, and Rose Ayling-Ellis, the show incorporates a mix of spoken English and British Sign Language. Talking about his choice to include both, creator and executive producer of Reunion, William Mager, said, "One thing I wanted to achieve with Reunion was to show that sign language is not just one thing. Sign language can be used in different ways. Some people sign and speak at the same time, and some use sign language solely. Others will use SSC (Scottish Sensory Centre) and add in elements of gesture. I wanted to show the variety of communication methods that deaf and hard-of-hearing people use."

Available now as a four-part boxset on BBC iPlayer, here's how to watch Reunion online from anywhere.

How to watch Reunion online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer logo

(Image credit: BBC)

All episodes of Reunion are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The four episode boxset was made available on April 7 on iPlayer, with the option to tune into linear TV channel BBC One on Monday nights at 9pm BST.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Reunion online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Reunion online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Reunion as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Reunion as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Reunion, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Reunion in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere around the world?

There's currently no word on whether international rights have been picked up for Reunion outside of the UK. If and when more information becomes available, we will endeavor to update this page.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Reunion Trailer

Reunion | Official Trailer – BBC - YouTube Reunion | Official Trailer – BBC - YouTube
Watch On

Reunion Release Date & Episode Schedule

All four episodes of Reunion dropped as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Monday, April 7. The show is also airing on linear TV channel BBC One at 9pm BST on Monday nights.

Episode 1 - Monday, April 7

Episode 2 - Monday, April 14

Episode 3 - Monday, April 21

Episode 4 - Monday, April 28

Reunion Cast

  • Matthew Gurney as Daniel Brennan
  • Lara Peake as Carly Brennan
  • Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri Mokhtar
  • Eddie Marsan as Stephen Renworth
  • Anne-Marie Duff as Christine Mokhtar
  • Adam Radcliffe as Police Officier
  • Olive Gray as Anna Shenford
  • James Joseph Boyle as Matthew
  • David Hirshman as Brennan's Dad
  • Joanne Harrison as Brennan's Mum
  • Daniel Boyarsky as Perkins
  • Adrian Hood as Cafe Owner
  • Emilia Holliday as Young Carly
  • Sophie Allen as Danni
  • Robert Rhodes as Dexter
  • Charles Humphreys as Lawrence
  • Ace Mahbaz as Ray Mokhtar
  • Joe Sims as Joe Summers
