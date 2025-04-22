How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 Online Featuring Andrew Garfield And Stream The 2025 BBC Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 22 New Episodes: Every week at 9pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Preview

Hollywood actors, TV stars, award-winning journalists, and West End treasures: these famous individuals only become more frustratingly fascinating as the many layers of their family histories are revealed thanks to this BAFTA-winning genealogy series. Beginning with former Spider-Man and Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield, we explain below how to watch Who Do You Think Are Season 22 online, and stream every episode 100% free from anywhere.

Surprising, engrossing, and emotional, Who Do You Think You Are? takes viewers on a journey of discovery. Who isn’t still stunned to learn that proper East End geezer Danny Dyer is related to King Edward III? Season 22 will reach back around 800 years as this year’s famous subjects traverse the globe – touching down in Jamaica, Poland, India and the US – to learn about their distant ancestors' heart-breaking, sometimes heroic stories.

And Episode 1 will dig at the roots of Andrew Garfield’s family tree. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) actor, whose Hollywood career skyrocketed with lead roles in Academy Award-nominated movies (Hacksaw Ridge, Tick, Tick…Boom!), was born in Los Angeles, California, but raised in Epsom in the UK. His paternal grandparents, however, were Jewish immigrants hailing from Poland, Russia, and Romania, and Who Do You Think You Are? will chart the actor’s Jewish lineage: taking us from pre-war Poland, via a tragic detour at Treblinka, all the way to Hollywood.

Other famous figures uncovering hidden histories – and no doubt a bit of royal blood – include Motherland actress Diane Morgan, Eastenders icon Ross Kemp, and musical theater star Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Along the way there’ll be some mind-blowing revelations about distant relations’ involvement in the Napoleonic Wars, a family connection to an Indian maharaja, as well more sobering experiences of slavery and oppression.

So, join your favorite celebs on their journey of self-discovery. Simply read the following guide for how to watch Who Do You Think You Are 2025 online with BBC iPlayer, and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

UK viewers can watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 from Tuesday, April 22, with new episodes airing weekly on BBC One at 9pm BST.

You can stream episodes of Who Do You Think You Are 2025 on BBC iPlayer, either live online, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Who Do You Think You Are online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Who Do You Think You Are as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Who Do You Think You Are, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 online in the US?

Just who do they think they are?! The UK version of the hit genealogy series, Who Do You Think You Are?, is sadly unavailable in the States at the moment. There was an American version broadcasting on NBC, but that series was “shelved indefinitely” in 2022.

A Brit keen to watch Who Do You Think You Are 2025 on BBC iPlayer while abroad? You can use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch Who Do You Think You Are 2025 online in Canada?

The short answer is…nope! Who Do You Think You Are UK doesn’t air in the Great North, which means that those in Canada will struggle to learn the fascinating family histories of Garfield and company. There was a short-lived Canadian-version of the show on CBC, but it only aired once and hasn’t been re-commissioned since.

Out of the country? Simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like you would back home, regardless of where you’re currently located.

Can I watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 online in Australia?

Looking to watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 in Australia? Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a confirmed broadcast on the cards. SBS On Demand has all Season 20 episodes (which are free to stream). But it could be quite some time before the Aussie streamer acquires the very latest episodes.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred streaming platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 online from wherever you happen to be.

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22, Episode Release Schedule

New episodes will air weekly on BBC One at 9pm BST. Alternatively, you can stream them live online via BBC iPlayer, or on-demand shortly after broadcast.

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 1 – Tuesday, April 22

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 2 – Tuesday, April 29

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 3 – Tuesday, May 6

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 4 – Tuesday, May 13

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 5 – Tuesday, May 20

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 6 – Tuesday, May 27

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 7 – Tuesday, June 3

Who Do You Think You Are Season 22: Episode 8 – Tuesday, June 10

When Does Who Do You Think You Are UK Return? The long-running BBC genealogy series returns on Tuesday, April 22.

Which Celebrities Will Feature In Season 22 Of Who Do You Think You Are? Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man star and Golden Globe-winning actor) Diane Morgan (BBC series Motherland, actor, writer, and comedian) Ross Kemp (Eastenders legend and documentary maker) Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Irish actor and comedian) Will Young (British pop star and singer) Fred Sirieix (Channel 4’s First Dates, TV personality) Layton Williams (Billy Elliot, award-winning theatre actor) Mishal Husain (journalist and broadcaster)

How Many Episodes Of Who Do You Think You Are Season 22 Will There Be? Season 22 of Who Do You Think You Are is confirmed to have eight hour-long episodes, with each one delving into the family history of a different celebrity, such as Andrew Garfield, Ross Kemp, Layton Williams, and Aisling Bea.