How To Watch Doctor Who Season 15 Online And Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Doctor Who Season 15 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Saturday, April 12 New Episodes: weekly at 6:50pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: Stream live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: Disney Plus (US, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Doctor Who Season 15: Preview

At last, the Time Lord is returning to our screens, and we’re so excited both our hearts could burst! Last year’s Season 15 opener, Christmas special “Joy to the World,” was watched by an impressive 7 million people. Now the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is steering the TARDIS on a thrilling new adventure through space, with strong-willed new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) by his side. Strap yourself in for more intergalactic mayhem as we explain below how to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online from anywhere and free with BBC iPlayer.

The latest season (aka Season 2) finds the forlorn Doctor keen to make a friend. Might A&E nurse Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu, Andor), be willing to take up the post of the time-travelers BFF? She’s initially less than keen, telling him, “I’m not one of your adventures.” But, like anyone who comes within five feet of the Doctor, she’s soon in mortal danger, and is sent whirling through the galaxy with the Time Lord encountering strange worlds and terrifying creatures as he tries to get her home.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies promises fans bigger and better this Season: “There’s lots more energy, lots more scares, lots more thrills and lots more laughs as well. It’s a more grandiose series, and we’re very proud of it.” So, what wildly imaginative, nail-biting scenarios can we expect?

Confoundingly unable to send Belinda back to Earth on May 24, 2025 (not by coincidence, also the release date of the first part of the Season finale, “Wish World”), they embark on a circuitous journey through time and space. They visit 1950s Miami, where an escaped animation (voiced by Alan Cumming) runs riot; take the TARDIS for a tour of Lagos, Nigeria; and are wowed by The Intergalactic Song Contest, the episode an inspired nod to Eurovision that features appearances from real-life show hosts Rylan Clark and Graham Norton.

It’s going to be an utter delight for Whovians. Not only will Millie Gibson reprise her role as Ruby Sunday alongside Sethu, but series fixtures Jemma Redgrave and Bonnie Langford are returning for more world-ending action. Freddie Fox (House of the Dragon) will make his Doctor Who debut, while series fans are promised some long-awaited answers about the mysterious Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson).

Don’t miss the return of the iconic sci-fi series. Simply read the following guide about how to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online, and stream every episode free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney Plus everywhere else.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who is back: bigger, bolder, and darker than ever. UK viewers can watch Doctor Who Season 15 from Saturday, April 12, with episodes dropping as early as 8am BST on BBC iPlayer. They’ll also be broadcast later on BBC One at 6:50pm BST the same day.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Doctor Who Season 15 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Doctor Who Season 15 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Doctor Who Season 15, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online in the US

(Image credit: Disney+)

Stateside Whovians, you’ll want a Disney Plus sub to watch episodes of Doctor Who Season 15. They’ll debut on Saturday, April 12 from 3am ET / 2am PT, with an exciting new installment arriving each week.

There are multiple Disney Plus membership options. The most affordable is the ad-supported plan at $9.99 a month. You can also level up to the ad-free $15.99 a month option. There’s no free trial available, but Disney Plus does occasionally provide some unbeatable deals.

And, if you want more bang for your buck, consider getting a Disney Plus bundle. For a monthly $10.99 you can get Disney Plus with Hulu, and sports fans can opt to bundle in ESPN Plus too from $16.99 a month. There are also options providing Max (the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service) instead of ESPN Plus, if you’re more into film and TV.

A UK citizen currently away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and connect to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online in Canada

Whoo-wee! Canadians can watch Doctor Who Season 15 online when the Time Lord returns on Saturday, April 12. Disney Plus is the international home of the show outside the UK, with episodes ready to stream each week from 3am ET / 2am PT.

Haven’t got Disney Plus yet? In Canada, subscriptions starts from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer no matter where you are.

How to watch Doctor Who Season 15 online in Australia

Aussies looking for more “timey-wimey, wibbly-wobbly” adventures, you’re in luck! Those in Oz can watch Doctor Who Season 15 with a subscription to Disney Plus, with new episodes landing on Saturday, April 12 at 5pm AEST. Expect new monsters and fresh intergalactic dramas every week until May 31.

In Australia, there are just a few subscription options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Doctor Who Season 15 Trailer

Doctor Who Season 2 Official Trailer 🛸 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Doctor Who Season 15 Release Schedule

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 1, “The Robot Revolution”: Saturday, April 12

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 2, “Lux”: Saturday, April 19

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 3, “The Well”: Saturday, April 26

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 4, “Lucky Day”: Saturday, May 3

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 5, “The Story & the Engine”: Saturday, May 10

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 6, “The Interstellar Song Contest”: Saturday, May 17

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 7, “Wish World”: Saturday, May 24

Doctor Who Season 15 – Ep 8, “The Reality War”: Saturday, May 31

Doctor Who Season 15 Cast

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding

Susan Twist as Susan Triad

Rylan Clark as himself

Archie Panjabi as TBC

Christopher Chung as Cassio

Rose Ayling-Ellis as TBC

Freddie Fox as TBC

Kadiff Kirwan as TBC

Charlie Condou as TBC

Jonah Hauer-King as TBC

Ariyon Bakare as TBC

What Is The Doctor Who Season 15 Release Date? Season 15 episodes (aka “Season Two”) of Doctor Who will receive a simultaneous, worldwide debut on Saturday, April 12, with episodes available from 8am BST in the UK on BBC iPlayer. International viewers can watch the latest season on Disney Plus, where new installments are ready to stream weekly from 2am PT / 3am ET in the US and Canada, or from 5pm AEST in Australia.