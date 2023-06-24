What’s Going On With The New Adaptation Of Stephen King's The Dark Tower? Here's What Mike Flanagan Says

There is no denying the passion that writer/director Mike Flanagan has for Stephen King's The Dark Tower. He's explained that his vision for an adaptation is essentially a literal translation of the source material, and he took grade strides last year towards making said vision a reality, as it was announced in December 2022 that he has acquired the rights to the beloved books. The big question that now hangs in the air is in regards to which Hollywood studio will accept the gamble that is the massive project, and while we don't yet have a firm answer, it sounds as though it may not be too long before we get one.

Flanagan was part of a Q&A during the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month (via Entertainment Weekly), and he ended up commenting on his work trying to make his Dark Tower adaptation. The filmmaker previously said that he is willing to be patient in the development of the dream project, and he noted that the on-going WGA strike is impacting progress, but he also makes it sound like things are moving in a positive direction when it comes to behind-the-scenes deals. Said Flanagan,

[The Dark Tower is] the one I want to do the most. I have the rights. We're on strike. But I'm very optimistic that we're on a great path with that, we have good partners, we can't talk about it, but I think it's going to happen. I can't say for certain, but we look good. So I'm hoping that's up there.

Given his two previous Stephen King adaptations (2017's Gerald's Game and 2019's Doctor Sleep), Mike Flanagan has more than earned the trust of King's loyal Constant Readers, and this update will surely only raise anticipation and excitement for the epic.

The Dark Tower will be based on the seven-part novel series that was published between 1982 (starting with The Gunslinger) and 2004 (concluding with The Dark Tower). Blending all varieties of genres together, including western, sci-fi, fantasy and more, the story follows the journey of Roland Deschain: a hero in a deteriorating world who is ever-seeking the Dark Tower that stands at the middle of the universe. The books were previously adapted in 2017 as the blockbuster The Dark Tower starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, but that work mostly exists as an insult to the genius of the source material.

While awaiting his opportunity to execute his ideal adaptation of The Dark Tower, Mike Flanagan is keeping himself plenty busy. He is not only prepping the long-awaited Netflix limited series The Fall Of The House Of Usher (based on the story by Edgar Allan Poe), but he has also started developing a completely different Stephen King adaptation: The Life Of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill. Neither project presently has a set release date, but their arrival is highly anticipated among fans.

Stay tuned for all of the latest updates about Mike Flanagan's plans for The Dark Tower, and you can keep up to date regarding all King-related projects with our Upcoming Stephen King Movies and TV guide.