The Fall Of The House Of Usher TV Series: Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Show

Mike Flanagan teams up with Netflix once again to bring a horror classic to life. Flanagan has previously adapted the work of Shirley Jackson, Henry James, and Christopher Pike for Netflix. He’s currently taking on Mr. The Raven himself, Edgar Allan Poe, with a new Netflix limited series based on The Fall of the House of Usher. The short story is one of Poe’s most well-known stories, at least among fans of the writer. Many Poe fans and beyond can’t wait to see Mike Flanagan’s spin on this classic tale.

Flanagan has had a lot of success with his Netflix collaborations. He’s been able to keep the foundations and core themes and messages of these classic horror stories and give them a modern and distinct Flanagan stamp. His past Netflix work The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and his original creation Midnight Mass (which was set up in one of his much earlier movies ) proves that The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the must-watch upcoming Netflix shows .

Let’s explore what we know so far about Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher Netflix adaptation.

The Fall of The House of Usher Is Based on Edgar Allan Poe’s Works

Though Mike Flanagan’s Netflix TV show is titled The Fall of the House of Usher, that will only be one of the Edgar Allan Poe stories that the show references. The Fall of the House of Usher will act as the main starting point for the series, but Intrepid Pictures, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s production company, announced on its official Instagram page that the TV show would be based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Poe has quite a hefty body of work that includes many short stories, poems, essays, and a novel. The Black Cat, The Raven, The Masque of the Red Death, The Tell-Tale Heart, Lenore, and Annabel Lee are among Edgar Allan Poe’s most well-known stories. Flanagan and team will have a lot of potential material with Poe’s large body of work, even if they just focus on his most popular material. The possibilities are almost endless.

The Netflix Limited Series Has Eight Episodes

With the initial announcement about The Fall of the House of Usher, the Intrepid Pictures team revealed that the limited series only has eight episodes. Most of Mike Flanagan’s previous TV shows have ranged from seven to ten episodes. The series is one episode longer than Flanagan’s most recent series, Midnight Mass, and an episode or two shorter than his two previous shows. This should be plenty for The Fall of the House of Usher to leave an impression on viewers.

The Fall of The House Of Usher Has A Huge Cast That Includes Mark Hamill And Frank Langella

On Twitter, Mike Flanagan announced that The Fall of the House of Usher would feature the largest ensemble in his production company’s history. The first actors announced were Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill. Flanagan also revealed Langella would lead the ensemble cast as Roderick Usher, the head of the Usher dynasty.

He also disclosed that McDonnell plays Rodrick’s sister, Madeline Usher . Lumbly plays investigator C. Auguste Dupin. The second wave of cast announcements included Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, and Michael Trucco.

The Fall of the House of Usher cast also includes Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, JayR Tinaco, Igby Rigney, and Annabeth Gish.

In December 2021, when Flanagan announced the cast of this upcoming Netflix TV show, he also mentioned that there were still a few roles yet to be cast. Fans of Mike Flanagan may recognize many of the names from previous projects, including the upcoming The Midnight Club ( which we do know a bit about ) and the well-reviewed film adaptation of Doctor Sleep.

Among the new actors to join Flanagan’s worlds are Mark Hamill, JayR Tinaco, Daniel Jun, Paola Nunez, Mary McDonnell, Frank Langella, and Malcolm Goodwin, who will have an iZombie reunion with Rahul Kohli.

Mike Flanagan And Michael Fimognari Share Directing Duties On This Project

The initial project announcement of The Fall of the House of Usher revealed that Mike Flanagan would direct four episodes and Michael Fimognari would direct the other four episodes. Fimognari and Flanagan have been long-time collaborating partners.

Fimognari has been Flanagan’s director of photography on many projects, including Doctor Sleep, the "claustrophobic head trip" Gerald’s Game, Midnight Mass, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. Fimognari is also an executive producer on The Fall of the House of Usher.

According to IMDB, this will be the first TV show that Fimognari has directed. His previous directing credits include To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Production On The Fall Of The House Of Usher Was Supposed To Begin In January 2022

In December 2021, Mike Flanagan also announced on Twitter that principal photography would begin on The Fall of the House of Usher in a few weeks. What’s On Netflix reported that, according to Production Weekly, this Netflix limited series was scheduled to begin filming on January 24th, 2022 and end on May 25th, 2022.

In November 2021, Flanagan told The Wrap that he was finishing editing The Midnight Club while working on the scripts for The Fall of the House of Usher. If everything remains on schedule, I believe that there is a chance for The Fall of the House of Usher to premiere by the end of 2022, especially if Netflix decides to place The Midnight Club in the summer lineup.

It Won’t Be Like Any Other Mike Flanagan Project

Flanagan has told multiple publications that The Fall of the House of Usher would be a completely different project than audiences may expect from him. He spoke on The Boo Crew Podcast and had this to say about how The Fall of the House of Usher differs from his previous work.

A lot of the stuff I do is a slow burn. The Fall of the House of Usher is a brush fire. It is an explosion. It is as aggressive and rock ‘n roll and over the top and just violent and insane and horrific as anything I have ever done… by a lot.

Flanagan also told The Wrap how The Haunting TV shows are different from The Fall of the House of Usher and why it’s not a third Haunting series.

It’s very much its own thing tonally, thematically. It’s something we’ve actually never done before. And so it felt like we would be limiting it, in an unfortunate way, if we tried to shove it into that ‘Haunting’ shoebox. It very much is its own crazy, over-the-top, insane, beautiful, macabre, just wicked thing that is so different.

The Fall of the House of Usher very much feels like a different TV show than we’ve seen from these Netflix and Mike Flanagan collaborations, which makes us very excited to watch it. The TV show currently has no release date, but keep an eye on CinemaBlend for any The Fall of the House of Usher release date news.