Will Doctor Who’s Maestro Get An Encore Performance? Jinkx Monsoon Shared Her Thoughts

Doctor Who Season 14, which is also known as the new Season 1, started with a bang, and hopefully, readers agree that the first two episodes showed what a blast this new era will be. Part of that is thanks to a phenomenal performance by Jinkx Monsoon, who played the new and intriguing villain Maestro. The villain was barely defeated by The Doctor and Ruby Sunday, but could we see them again? CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to the actress and get some answers about whether Maestro would have an encore.

After screening the episode in advance, I had an excellent opportunity to talk to Jinkx Monsoon about Maestro and admitted I was sad to see the character leave at the end. As such, I had to ask the breakout RuPaul's Drag Race winner if there was a chance of seeing her appear as Maestro again, and got her take on the situation:

I have no ability to speak to that. But of course I was pitching ideas on set. I was, listen, I seized the moment! I was shooting out ideas and stuff. What I do love is that the Maestro is defeated but not destroyed, just banished. And we know now that the Maestro can be summoned. So I feel like that's open-ended, right?

I agree with Jinkx Monsoon that Maestro's ending does feel open-ended rather than some sort of eternal defeat. At the same time, the Toymaker's child teased that others from the Pantheon would take on The Doctor in time, and we're still waiting on the One Who Waits that got referenced in "The Giggle." With so many villains on the way, I can't imagine Maestro returning to the story anytime soon.

Even so, Jinkx Monsoon confirmed to CinemaBlend that she did what she could to try and get the non-binary villain back on screen. If Maestro doesn't make their way back to the show, it isn't because the actress wasn't interested in making it happen:

I already told Russell, I told the whole crew there. I said, ‘Call on me for anything. I'm yours at a moment's notice.’ I would play this character, I would play a different character. It was a dream job from start to finish. An actor should be so lucky.

As someone who wondered if I'd rank "The Devil's Chord" among the best Doctor Who episodes somewhere down the line, I know I'd love to see Maestro return. I'm also equally interested in what's happening with the rest of the Season 14 cast, however, and I have some new theories about what's going on with Mrs. Flood. Is it safe to assume she's part of the Pantheon?

It's a question we'll likely explore as Ncuti Gatwa's run as The Doctor continues. It also seems The Doctor will dive deeper into his origins, as his connection with Ruby as a foundling has only seemingly opened the door to where he came from. Maybe there will be some music along the way and an opening for Maestro to work in chaos?

Season 14 of Doctor Who is certainly a surprise thus far. Who would've thought that in an episode that featured The Beatles, we'd be talking so much about the villain? It's nothing to be mad about, as I feel Russell T. Davies is truly in his bag with this return so far, and I can imagine the great moments in his return have only just begun. Bring on more of the Pantheon and whatever threats are going to turn the world upside down.

Doctor Who's new season continues with new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. This season is off to a hot start, and I can't wait to see what the next episode brings for The Doctor and Ruby as they deal with powerful forces that even frighten our the world's protector.