Doctor Who’s New Era Is A Blast, And I’m Ready To Make A Bold Prediction

Doctor Who has gone through a lot of changes in recent years, but I can assure readers right now that none of them have been quite as significant as this. As a longtime fan of the series, I've seen a lot of change in actors, effects, themes, and stories, but I don't ever think I've seen them all elevated to the level in which we see in the first two episodes of was once known as Season 14, but is now referred to as the relaunched Season 1. It's a blast to watch, and I have a bold prediction about what fans will be saying at the end of this season.

Readers and fans alike need to prepare for the upcoming era of Doctor Who, because I truly believe it's going to be one of the best we've seen since the series was first rebooted with Russell T. Davies at the helm. Here's a spoiler-free rundown of what I loved so far, as well as that bold prediction on what people will be saying about star Ncuti Gatwa by the end of it.

(Image credit: BBC)

The New Season 1 Is The Best Doctor Who Has Been In A Very Long Time, Without Rejecting Any Of It

While the press was only given the first two episodes of the new Season 1, it's very clear from the jump that Russell T. Davies has not spent his time away from Doctor Who ignoring it. He's seemingly observed from afar and returned to the franchise with a story that embraces the totality of all that came out in his absence. This includes the polarizing Timeless Child arc, which I daresay he has unlocked the storytelling potential of and found a way to deepen it by linking The Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

I can understand the worry that may give some because we still don't know a ton about the Timeless Child arc and where it may lead, and some of us still have trouble understanding the Flux arc that played into it. I'd consider myself one of the latter, as I struggled to decipher all of it, but I can also say that Davies has found a simple way of telling the story that brushes aside the complicated bits and hits on the parts we need to know.

Since the story moving forward with that, here's hoping we see other elements of Jodie Whittaker's era continue to be incorporated as well. Though given Davies' comments, it doesn't seem as though anything we've watched in recent years will be retconned.

Take that story and mix it with the noticeable effects boost likely brought in by additional money from the Disney partnership, and it truly feels like Doctor Who has entered a new era. Doctor Who's best episodes have surprised me in many ways, but I can't say that the visual effects in any of them have ever looked as impressive as what we see in these first two episodes. With the visual upgrade, the iconic series will definitely turn more heads and I believe re-enter the conversation as the best modern sci-fi series currently running.

It's a bold statement to make for just two episodes of Season 1, but I think readers will understand it's justified once they have a chance to view the series for themselves. With that said, there's an even bolder claim to make speaking to how much people will enjoy Doctor Who's latest season, and it's perhaps the biggest reason these episodes are just so damn good.

(Image credit: Disney+)

I Predict Ncuti Gatwa Will Quickly Enter The Conversation For Best Doctor

I think it's fair to say that when Ncuti Gatwa joined the Doctor Who cast in the lead role, there were expectations he'd do well. We already saw a bit of what his Doctor was like in the 60th anniversary and Christmas special, but I assure readers they haven't seen anything yet until Season 1 starts. Gatwa is an absolute delight to watch on screen, and his personality shines as bright as the best Doctor.

What I love most about Gatwa is that he understands the chaotic thrill the Doctor has in adventure and the joy he gets in showing his companions things beyond their wildest imagination. He also understands the crushing sadness The Doctor buries down deep inside him and how, when prodded, it can leak out without warning. The speed at which Ncuti Gatwa can bounce between those is both shocking and delightful to watch.

I also give immense credit to Millie Gibson, whose portrayal of Ruby Sunday leads to a dynamic I've wanted for a long time. For once, The Doctor and his companion feel as though they're best friends traveling through space and time. This isn't The Doctor having romantic tension or a mentor role with a companion, it's different. Seeing The Doctor interact with Ruby is just as joyous as the adventures they go on, so I'm glad we're spending more time with Ruby than we originally thought.

All this to say, I don't think it's wild to assume that by the end of Doctor Who Season 1, there will be conversations about whether or not Ncuti Gatwa is deserving of the title of "The Best Doctor of all time." Sure, I think David Tennant holds that crown for a lot of fans now, and it won't be easily taken from him even when the chances of him returning as the Fourteenth Doctor have been ruled out.

I'm not saying there will be any definitive rulings on Gatwa as the general consensus for the best Doctor, but I certainly believe he'll sway a few. By the end of his run, the title may very well be his. He certainly made me realize I've waited on a Doctor like him for a long time, and I'm glad he's finally here.

Doctor Who premieres the new Season 1 on Disney+ on Saturday, May 11th. Get ready for a new era of the franchise, because I think we're all in for a wild ride as we see Russell T. Davies' vision for the franchise unfold.